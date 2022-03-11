4A basketball state tournaments: Philomath girls reach title game, boys to play for fourth

Sage Kramer had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals Friday night to lead Philomath High to a 44-28 win against Hidden Valley in an OSAA 4A girls basketball semifinal at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Hailie Couture added 10 points and four rebounds and Abigail Brown 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the top-seeded Warriors (21-4). Skylar Wiley had 10 points and 10 rebounds for 13th-seeded Hidden Valley (14-11).

Philomath will play 11th-seeded Corbett in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield.

Corbett defeated seventh-seeded Madras 60-36 in the other semifinal.

4A boys

Cole Beardsley had 18 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds Friday morning to lead Philomath High to a 67-60 win against Baker in an OSAA 4A boys basketball consolation game at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Ty May added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Cameron Ordway 12 points and Jacob Peters 10 points and eight rebounds for fifth-seeded Philomath (20-6). Hudson Spike had 20 points to lead ninth-seeded Baker (19-8).

The Warriors move on to play Oregon West rival Stayton in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield. Tenth-seeded Stayton defeated third-seeded Marshfield 67-55 in another Friday consolation game.

Friday, Philomath rallied from 13 points down after one quarter and five down after three to outscore Baker 21-9 in the fourth. The Warriors went ahead for good at 54-53 on Ordway’s 3-pointer with 6:32 left.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0