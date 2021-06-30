 Skip to main content
4A/3A/2A-1A wrestling recap: Sweet Home dominates 4A state meet, Philomath fourth
alert top story

4A/3A/2A-1A wrestling recap: Sweet Home dominates 4A state meet, Philomath fourth

Jake Sieminski

Sweet Home's Jake Sieminski (top), pictured here competing in early 2020, won the 120-pound title at the Oregon Wrestling Association 4A state tournament to help the Huskies win the team championship.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media, file

Sweet Home had four individual champions and 12 total placing in the top six as the Huskies claimed the team title at the Oregon Wrestling Association 4A state tournament at Cascade High School in Turner.

Sweet Home, with 262 points, was 95 better than runner-up La Grande.

Kyle Sieminski (106 pounds), Jake Sieminski (120), Brayden Newport (145) and Tristan Spencer (152) all won their brackets for the Huskies at the event, which served as the de facto state tournament because the Oregon School Activities Association did not host state championships this school year. Sweet Home’s Jesse Jamison was a runner-up at 160.

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (113), Blaise Pindell (170) and Connor Kohn (220) were all individual champions as the Warriors took fourth.

Sweet Home’s Ethan Spencer (182) was third and Philomath’s Blake Niemann (120) and Issiah Blackburn (195) were fourth.

Sweet Home’s Treyson Smith (120), Kyle Watkins (126), Christian Gregory (132), Trenton Smith (138) and Kaden Zajic (170) were all fifth. Teammate Jake Fanning (220) was sixth.

3A

Harrisburg’s Chandler Strauss won the 195-pound title and Santiam Christian was eighth as a team to lead area participants in the OWA 3A State Championship at Redmond High School.

Russell Talmadge (113) of Harrisburg and Hunter Zeiher (132) of Scio were both runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Santiam Christian was led by third-place finishes from Caleb Perez (126), Logan Beem (145) and Aaron Schaefer (285) and a fourth from Kaden Haugen (138).

2A/1A

Blake Owens’ second-place finish at 120 and Jacob Beauchamp’s third at 170 helped Central Linn to third at the state meet at Sweet Home High School.

Teammates Hannah Erz (106), Cole Goracke (160) and Ryan Huss (182) were all fourth in their brackets.

Wresting state tournaments

(Seeds in parentheses)

4A

Team scores (top five): 1. Sweet Home 262, 2. La Grande 167, 3. Tillamook 147, 4. Philomath 124, 5. Estacada 122

Finals

106: (2) Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home dec. (4) Colby Cook, Corbett, 6-4

113: (1) Benjamin Hernandez, Philomath p. (2) Dylan Clark, Henley, 5:04

120: (2) Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home p. (1) Hunter Smith, Banks, 1:45

145: (1) Brayden Newport, Sweet Home p. (5) Elijah Lacosse, Siuslaw, 2:45

152: (1) Tristan Spencer, Sweet Home p. (6) Carson Henderon, Junction City, 1:12

160: (6) Lance Van Hoose, Cascade dec. (5) Jesse Jamison, Sweet Home, 7-4

170: (1) Blaise Pindell, Philomath dec. (5) Ayden Wolgamott, Elmira, 6-0

220: (1) Connor Kohn, Philomath p. (6) Christian Newlan, Siuslaw, 1:35

Thirds

182: (3) Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home

Fourths

120: (7) Blake Niemann, Philomath

195: Issiah Blackburn, Philomath

Fifths

120: (6) Treyson Smith, Sweet Home

126: (6) Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home

132: (5) Christian Gregory, Sweet Home

138: Trenton Smith, Sweet Home

170: Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home

Sixths

220: Jake Fanning, Sweet Home

3A

Team scores (top five and area teams): 1. La Pine 149.5, 2. Willamina 107, 3. Rainier 92, 4. Dayton 88, 5. Burns 86, 8. Santiam Christian 63, 10. Harrisburg 62, 15. Scio 39.5

Finals

113: Jose Flores, Taft, dec. Russell Talmadge, Harrisburg, 7-1

132: Dylan Mann, La Pine p. Hunter Zeiher, Scio, 1:35

195: Chandler Strauss, Harrisburg p. Cajun Simmons, South Umpqua, 3:52

Thirds

126: Caleb Perez, Santiam Christian

145: Logan Beem, Santiam Christian

285: Aaron Schaefer, Santiam Christian

Fourths

138: Kaden Haugen, Santiam Christian

2A/1A

Team scores (top five): 1. Culver 231.5, 2. Pine Eagle 94.5, 3. Central Linn 89, 4. Coquille 76, 5. Toledo 63

Finals

120: (1) Garrett Burns, Imbler dec. (2) Blake Owens, Central Linn, 6-2

Thirds

170: (3) Jacob Beauchamp, Central Linn

Fourths

106: Hannah Erz, Central Linn

160: Cole Goracke, Central Linn

182: Ryan Huss, Central Linn

