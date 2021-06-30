4A/3A/2A-1A wrestling recap: Sweet Home dominates 4A state meet, Philomath fourth

Sweet Home had four individual champions and 12 total placing in the top six as the Huskies claimed the team title at the Oregon Wrestling Association 4A state tournament at Cascade High School in Turner.

Sweet Home, with 262 points, was 95 better than runner-up La Grande.

Kyle Sieminski (106 pounds), Jake Sieminski (120), Brayden Newport (145) and Tristan Spencer (152) all won their brackets for the Huskies at the event, which served as the de facto state tournament because the Oregon School Activities Association did not host state championships this school year. Sweet Home’s Jesse Jamison was a runner-up at 160.

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (113), Blaise Pindell (170) and Connor Kohn (220) were all individual champions as the Warriors took fourth.

Sweet Home’s Ethan Spencer (182) was third and Philomath’s Blake Niemann (120) and Issiah Blackburn (195) were fourth.

Sweet Home’s Treyson Smith (120), Kyle Watkins (126), Christian Gregory (132), Trenton Smith (138) and Kaden Zajic (170) were all fifth. Teammate Jake Fanning (220) was sixth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3A