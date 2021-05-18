 Skip to main content
3A track and field: Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne wins twice at state culminating meet
top story

3A track and field: Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne wins twice at state culminating meet

  • Updated
Benjamin Bourne

Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne, right, seen here in a 2019 cross-country district race, won the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races at the 3A track and field culminating meet Tuesday at Harrisburg High School.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media, file

HARRISBURG — Santiam Christian sophomore Benjamin Bourne improved his 3,000-meter personal best by more than 21 seconds Tuesday to get the win at the 3A Track and Field Culminating Meet at Harrisburg High School.

Bourne finished the 7½-lap race in 9 minutes, 15.38 seconds. He ran his previous best, 9:36.46, to win at the 3A Special District 2 meet. Masson Shaw of Burns was second Tuesday in 9:17.33.

After his morning win in the 3,000, he followed it in the afternoon with a victory in the 1,500 in 4:18.32, a PR by more than three seconds. Warrenton’s Zander Moha was second in 4:21.2.

Santiam Christian’s Caleb Ness was third in the 800 (2:05.16, PR), fourth in the javelin (149-4) and tied teammate Jayden Christy for fourth in the high jump (5-10), Christy had a big PR to take third in the 110 hurdles in 16.73.

SC’s 4x400 relay of Colin Longballa, Jack David, Bourne and Ness was sixth in 3:44.15.

Harrisburg’s Terek Logan improved his pole vault PR by 18 inches to take sixth at 10-6. Scio’s Kade Mask was eighth in the 400 (54.54) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.07).

Santiam Christian was fifth in the team standings with 49 points, while Harrisburg and Scio tied for 24th with three points apiece. Catlin Gabel won the team title with 90.

Girls

Santiam Christian’s Emily Bourne was runner-up in the shot put (33-3) and discus (110-9) and sixth in the javelin (90-6), leading a strong showing by the Eagles in field events.

Teammate Elise Linderman was third in the high jump (4-10, PR) and fifth in the long jump (15-3). SC’s Bailey Kniebuehler was fourth in the javelin (97-1).

Santiam Christian’s 4x100 relay team of Tayla Yost, Linderman, Bailey Kniebuehler and Crystel Cheyne was third in a season-best 53.72.

Cheyne was sixth in the 100 (13.55) and seventh in the 200 (28.03, PR).

Scio’s Laurel Otto was third in the 100 hurdles (17.46) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.97, PR). Teammate Athena Lau was fourth in the 3,000 (11:52.75) and eighth in the 1,500 (5:26.43, PR).

The Loggers’ 4x400 relay team of Otto, Mariah Adams, Lau and Carrie Jones, was fifth in 4:34.45, a season best by 13 seconds.

Santiam Christian was fourth in the team standings with 45 points. Scio was 12th with 21. Sutherlin was first with 113.

3A Track and Field Culminating Meet

(PR-personal best)

BOYS

Team scores (winner and area schools): 1. Catlin Gabel 90, 5. Santiam Christian 49, 24. (tie) Harrisburg and Scio 3

400: 8. Kade Mask, Scio, 54.54

800: 3. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 2:05.16 (PR); 10. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:11.26 (PR)

1,500: 1. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:18.32 (PR)

3,000: 1. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 9:15.38 (PR)

110 hurdles: 3. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 16.73 (PR)

300 hurdles: 7. Kade Mask, Santiam Christian, 44.07

4x400 relay: 6. Santiam Christian (Colin Longballa, Jack David, Benjamin Bourne, Caleb Ness) 3:44.15

Javelin: 4. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 149-4

High jump: 4. (tie) Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, and Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 5-10; 10. Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-6; Jace Martinelli, Scio, NH

Pole vault: 6. Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 10-6 (PR)

GIRLS

Team scores (winner and area schools): 1. Sutherlin 113, 4. Santiam Christian 45, 12. Scio 21

100: 6. Crystel Cheyne, Santiam Christian, 13.55

200: 7. Crystel Cheyne, Santiam Christian, 28.03 (PR)

400: 9. Carrie Jones, Scio, 1:05.87

1,500: 8. Athena Lau, Scio, 5:26.43 (PR)

3,000: 4. Athena Lau, Scio, 11:52.75

100 hurdles: 3. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.46

300 hurdles: 4. Laurel Otto, Scio, 50.97 (PR)

4x100 relay: 3. Santiam Christian (Tayla Yost, Elise Linderman, Bailey Kniebuehler, Crystel Cheyne) 53.72; 10. Scio (Tyra Lefeber, Mariah Adams, Laurel Otto, Carrie Jones) 55.31

4x400 relay: 5. Scio (Laurel Otto, Mariah Adams, Athena Lau, Carrie Jones), 4:34.45

Shot put: 2. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 33-3

Discus: 2. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 110-9

Javelin: 4. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 97-1; 6. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 90-6

High jump: 3. Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-10 (PR)

Long jump: 5. Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 15-3

