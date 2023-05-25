Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EUGENE — Daisy Lalonde often feels the nerves before a race, no matter the size of the meet.

The East Linn Christian sophomore had those butterflies again Thursday, but it didn’t keep her from executing her game plan and claiming another state title.

Lalonde pulled away from Vernonia’s Delaney Draeger in the late stages of the 2A girls 3,000-meter final to get the win at the OSAA track and field state meet at Hayward Field.

The small-school cross-country state champion last fall, Lalonde made her move with about three laps remaining in the 7½-lap race and finished in 10 minutes, 30.34 seconds. Draeger was runner-up in 10:39.5.

Lalonde had the fastest time of the season in the classification coming into the race with a personal-best 10:13.36, good for fifth on the 2A all-time list and more than 34 seconds ahead of what Draeger had ran. But Lalonde expected to have some competition.

“I knew she would probably go for a PR, because Delaney is definitely a go-getter,” she said.

Two weeks ago, Lalonde ran another personal best in the 1,500 in 4:57.07 at a meet in Mount Angel. Friday, she’ll run the 1,500 final, compete in the pole vault and run a leg on East Linn's 4x400 relay.

In the 3,000, she’s knocked nearly 22 seconds off her 2022 PR.

Lalonde credits that to lots of mileage and “coaches and parents and anyone who cheered for me or yelled in the stands. Really anyone who did any small contribution.”

She’s added that she’s excited about how the school year has gone so far.

“I love the feeling of hard work paying off and then working hard for the next year,” Lalonde said.

2A boys

Kaleo Wellman wasn’t interested in trying track and field. He considered it boring.

But the East Linn Christian senior had a change of mind this year and gave it a try. It’s worked out so far.

Wellman took sole possession of the lead in the long jump on his second of six attempts and held it the rest of way. His final attempt, a mark of 22 feet, ¼ inch, was his best on the day.

Wellman had the three best marks in the competition.

“It felt really good. I was kind of surprised to get that (jump) because I had a little stutter step at the end,” Wellman said. “But I was really glad to have friends and family behind in the stands clapping. It was a good place to get a good mark.”

This being Wellman’s first year doing the sport, “I didn’t really know anything up ‘til like five months ago,” he said. “So I saw besides the support of my family, my coaches quite literally taught me everything I know to this point.

“I didn’t expect to be anywhere (near) where I am today. But I guess I’m blessed by that.”

Wellman will compete in Friday’s triple jump final along with Monroe’s Nate Young, who was second in the long jump with a personal-best 20-9. His best mark also come on his last try and moved him up one spot in the standings.

“I’m feeling really good. Obviously Kaleo’s a really good jumper,” said Young, who later won his 400 preliminary heat to qualify for the final. said. “I was aiming for top three, and on that last one I popped a good one and came out with second.”

East Linn’s Elliot Nofziger was sixth in the long jump at 19-6¾. Teammate Evan Christenson was seventh in the pole vault (10-11¾).

3A boys

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne strained his hip flexor in the opening meet of the season and thought his chances of running more fast times were gone.

The 3A cross-country state champion last fall, Bourne proved his doubts wrong when he got back to the track and few weeks ago and again Thursday when he finished second in the 3,000 final in 9:02.45, less than four seconds off his personal best.

“It just showed me I can deal with adversity and come back and be strong,” Bourne said. “I tried cross training and all that. It’s just not the same as running. It was a little mentally defeating, but I’m glad I could come back.”

Oregon Episcopal’s Olin Gilster was first in 8:56.38.

Santiam Christian finished second as a team last year, and Bourne led the Eagles to a third-place state finish in cross-country last fall.

In a form chart using season-best times and mark, SC was slated to take second in this week’s meet. Bourne, also second in the 3,000 last year, improved his placement by three spots in that chart.

“It’s not really about me getting first. That helps, but anything I can do to help the team,” he said.

Scio’s Levi Forson was fourth in the pole vault (12-9). Santiam Christian’s Owen Gurney was eighth in the long jump (19-4).

SC senior Jayden Christy broke the 3A 110 hurdles all-time record in the preliminaries with a time of 14.69. Christy, who finished second in the event at state last year, had a previous personal best of 14.96.

Catlin Gabel’s Joshua Widdows, who set the 3A record earlier this year at 14.70, won the other heat Thursday in 15.51.

3A girls

Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman reached the awards stand by tying for seventh in the high jump (4-9¾). She also qualified for Friday’s 200 final.