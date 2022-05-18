3A, 2A track and field: Monroe's Laura Young heads to Hayward as a favorite

Monroe High senior Laura Young will have another opportunity to improve on her record-setting throwing marks as she takes on the 2A girls’ best Thursday and Friday at the OSAA track and field state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Young had a big day in the girls discus at last weekend’s Special District 3 meet in Glide. Her winning toss to 136 feet, 10 inches was a personal best by more than 13 feet and put her sixth on the 2A all-time list. It’s also the fifth-best mark among all classifications in the state this spring.

Young’s 42-10 shot put PR, set in 2021, is second among 2A all-time marks and just three inches off the record set by Joi Tipton of Oakridge in 1985. Young has thrown 41-4 this season.

A favorite to win both events at Hayward, she will be going for a repeat state title in the discus and a third championship in the shot put.

Young and the Dragons appear to have a shot at a top-four finish and a team trophy.

Monroe is sixth with 31 points, 8.5 points back of fourth-place Weston-McEwen in a form chart using season-best times and marks. Matilyn Richardson is seeded second in the 400 (1:03.58) and is also entered in the 100 and 200.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde is seeded second in the 3,000 (10:50.55) and third in the 1,500 (5:00.19). Jefferson’s Baylie Campau is seeded tied for fourth in the high jump (5-0).

The 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will compete Thursday and Friday and 6A, 5A and 4A classifications on Friday and Saturday.

3A boys

The Santiam Christian boys are in the running for a trophy, as the Eagles sit third in a form chart using season-best results.

SC’s Jayden Christy has the classification’s top time in the 110 hurdles (15.44) and is tied for the top clearance in the high jump (6-2) with Harrisburg’s Terek Logan. Logan is seeded second in the pole vault (12-0).

Santiam Christian’s Caden Trimmer is seeded fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.96). Caleb Ness is seeded second in the javelin (161-3) and third in the 300 hurdles (42.40).

Teammate Benjamin Bourne is seeded fourth in the 1,500 (4:12.41) and 3,000 (9:08.66). The Eagles’ 4x400 relay, which includes Bourne and Ness, is seeded sixth.

Scio’s Levi Forson is seeded tied for fourth in the pole vault (10-0).

3A girls

Scio’s Athena Lau is seeded second in the 3,000 (11:29.4) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:25.25). Teammate Mariah Adams is seeded fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.33) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.19) and has legs on both the Loggers’ relays.

Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman is seeded fourth in the long jump (15-11½) and sixth in the triple jump (32-7¼). She’s also entered in the high jump and runs on the Eagles’ 4x100 relay.

2A boys

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan has the top 110 hurdles time of the season and is seeded fifth in the triple jump (40-4).

Central Linn’s Bren Schneiter is seeded fourth in the triple jump (40-10½), tied for fifth in the high jump (6-0) and runs on the seventh-seeded 4x400 relay. The Cobras are seeded fifth in the 4x100 relay.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

