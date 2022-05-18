 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

3A, 2A track and field: Monroe's Laura Young heads to Hayward as a favorite

  • Updated
  • 0
Laura Young

Monroe's Laura Young won the 2A girls shot put title as a freshman. She now sits second on the 2A all-time list in that event and sixth in the discus. Young is the favorite to win both state titles this week.

 Mid-Valley Media (file 2019)

Monroe High senior Laura Young will have another opportunity to improve on her record-setting throwing marks as she takes on the 2A girls’ best Thursday and Friday at the OSAA track and field state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Young had a big day in the girls discus at last weekend’s Special District 3 meet in Glide. Her winning toss to 136 feet, 10 inches was a personal best by more than 13 feet and put her sixth on the 2A all-time list. It’s also the fifth-best mark among all classifications in the state this spring.

Young’s 42-10 shot put PR, set in 2021, is second among 2A all-time marks and just three inches off the record set by Joi Tipton of Oakridge in 1985. Young has thrown 41-4 this season.

A favorite to win both events at Hayward, she will be going for a repeat state title in the discus and a third championship in the shot put.

Young and the Dragons appear to have a shot at a top-four finish and a team trophy.

People are also reading…

Monroe is sixth with 31 points, 8.5 points back of fourth-place Weston-McEwen in a form chart using season-best times and marks. Matilyn Richardson is seeded second in the 400 (1:03.58) and is also entered in the 100 and 200.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde is seeded second in the 3,000 (10:50.55) and third in the 1,500 (5:00.19). Jefferson’s Baylie Campau is seeded tied for fourth in the high jump (5-0).

The 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will compete Thursday and Friday and 6A, 5A and 4A classifications on Friday and Saturday.

3A boys

The Santiam Christian boys are in the running for a trophy, as the Eagles sit third in a form chart using season-best results.

SC’s Jayden Christy has the classification’s top time in the 110 hurdles (15.44) and is tied for the top clearance in the high jump (6-2) with Harrisburg’s Terek Logan. Logan is seeded second in the pole vault (12-0).

Santiam Christian’s Caden Trimmer is seeded fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.96). Caleb Ness is seeded second in the javelin (161-3) and third in the 300 hurdles (42.40).

Teammate Benjamin Bourne is seeded fourth in the 1,500 (4:12.41) and 3,000 (9:08.66). The Eagles’ 4x400 relay, which includes Bourne and Ness, is seeded sixth.

Scio’s Levi Forson is seeded tied for fourth in the pole vault (10-0).

3A girls

Scio’s Athena Lau is seeded second in the 3,000 (11:29.4) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:25.25). Teammate Mariah Adams is seeded fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.33) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.19) and has legs on both the Loggers’ relays.

Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman is seeded fourth in the long jump (15-11½) and sixth in the triple jump (32-7¼). She’s also entered in the high jump and runs on the Eagles’ 4x100 relay.

2A boys

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan has the top 110 hurdles time of the season and is seeded fifth in the triple jump (40-4).

Central Linn’s Bren Schneiter is seeded fourth in the triple jump (40-10½), tied for fifth in the high jump (6-0) and runs on the seventh-seeded 4x400 relay. The Cobras are seeded fifth in the 4x100 relay.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Mid-Valley Media form chart scoring

3A boys

Catlin Gabel 101.9, La Pine 58, Santiam Christian 53, Warrenton 49.3, Nyssa 46, Riverdale 35, St. Mary’s 32, Westside Christian 30, Harrisburg 25.8, Cascade Christian 22, Vale 21.4, De La Salle 20.4, Oregon Episcopal 18.3, Brookings-Harbor 17, Creswell 16, Clatskanie 15, Riverside 14.9, Amity 12.5, Burns 12.5, Yamhill-Carlton 12, South Umpqua 10, Taft 10, Rainier 6, Pleasant Hill 5.9, Scio 5.5, Umatilla 4, Douglas 3.9, Horizon Christian 3, Blanchet Catholic 0.9, Dayton 0.3

3A girls

Nyssa 83, Sutherlin 61, Catlin Gabel 57.5, Cascade Christian 57, St. Mary’s 56, Burns 31, Horizon Christian 28.5, De La Salle 27, Willamina 26, Pleasant Hill 21.5, Amity 20, Umatilla 20, Santiam Christian 19.5, Westside Christian 19, Scio 18, Creswell 17, Clatskanie 16, Blanchet Catholic 13, La Pine 12, Oregon Episcopal 9.5, Yamhill-Carlton 9, South Umpqua 8, Brookings-Harbor 7, Vale 7, Warrenton 6.5, Taft 5, Riverside 4, Dayton 2, Douglas 1, Rainier 1

2A boys

Bandon 59, Coquille 48, Enterprise 45, Nestucca 42, Waldport 34, Weston-McEwen 34, Heppner 30, Salem Academy 30, Stanfield/Echo 27, Myrtle Point 25.33, Grant Union 24.5, Regis 20.5, Portland Christian 20, Knappa 18, Glide 16.33, Delphian 15.5, Union 15.5, Central Linn 15, Faith Bible 14, Oakland 13, Rogue River 13, Sheridan 12.83, Mannahouse Christian 11, Lowell 10, Culver 7, Lost River 7, Monroe 7, Gold Beach 6.5, Neah-Kah-Nie 5, Toledo 5, Pilot Rock 4, Jefferson 3, Santiam 1

2A girls

Coquille 68, Regis 52, Bandon 42.5, Weston-McEwen 39.5, Delphian 32, Monroe 31, Gervais 27, Neah-Kah-Nie 27, Heppner 26, Lakeview 24, Vernonia 24, Faith Bible 21, Columbia Christian 20, Salem Academy 19, Stanfield/Echo 18.5, Enterprise 17.5, Oakland 17.5, Glide 16, Gold Beach 16, Myrtle Point 15, Santiam 15, Pilot Rock 14.5, East Linn Christian 14, Rogue River 13, Toledo 11, Lost River 10, Portland Christian 6, Jefferson 4.5, Kennedy 4, Nestucca 3, Sheridan 3, Union 3, Bonanza 2.5, Central Linn 1, Colton 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter for Mid-Valley Media. He's a track and field nut who enjoys various outdoor activities.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News