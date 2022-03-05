3A, 2A high school basketball tournaments: Maya Rowland's big day leads Cobras to third

Maya Rowland had 32 points and a record eight 3-pointers Saturday afternoon to lead Central Linn to a third-place finish at the OSAA 2A girls basketball tournament with a 63-41 win against Bandon at Pendleton Convention Center.

A junior guard, Rowland shot 9 of 11 overall, 8 of 10 on 3-pointers and 6 of 6 on free throws. The eight 3s broke the previous 2A tournament single-game record of seven.

Bri Beauchamp added 11 points and seven rebounds, Ryleigh Nofziger seven points and eight rebounds and Gemma Rowland five points and 11 rebounds for second-seeded Central Linn (23-4).

Olivia Thompson had 14 points for fourth-seeded Bandon (24-5).

Maya Rowland had 14 points with four 3-pointers at halftime as the Cobras led 29-23. Central Linn then outscored Bandon 15-6 in the third quarter to pull away.

Central Linn had a cold shooting night Friday in a 47-40 semifinal loss to Union.

The Cobras (22-4) shot 15 of 57 (26.3%), while third-seeded Union (24-3) was 14 of 34 (41.2) and had a 41-29 rebounding advantage.

Ryleigh Nofziger had 13 points and five rebounds to lead Central Linn in its only loss to a 2A opponent this season. Gemma Rowland added 11 points and seven rebounds and Maya Rowland nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

Central Linn defeated Lakeview 55-43 in a Thursday quarterfinal.

2A boys

Ashton Sewell had 11 points and Devin King 10 in East Linn Christian’s 49-37 loss to Knappa in the third-place game at Pendleton Convention Center.

The 13th-seeded Eagles (21-9) led by two after one quarter and 17-12 in the second but were outscored 37-20 the rest of the way and finished in fifth place.

Brandon Gale had 12 points and six rebounds for second-seeded Knappa (27-2).

Elliot Nofziger added seven points and 10 rebounds for East Linn, which shot 13 of 48 with 19 turnovers. Knappa shot 18 of 48 with 14 turnovers and won the rebounds 40-33.

The Eagles beat Bonanza 74-55 in a Thursday quarterfinal before falling 46-27 to Western Christian in a Friday semifinal.

3A girls

Maddie Scariano had 13 points and five rebounds to lead Santiam Christian to a fourth-place finish with a 41-16 win against Amity at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Taylor Yost added eight points and 11 rebounds and Maddie Fields four points and 11 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Eagles (21-7).

Kylie Kendall had eight points and seven rebounds for sixth-seeded Amity (19-9).

The Eagles outscored the Warriors 34-9 in the final three quarters. Santiam Christian shot 14 of 48 with nine turnovers and won the rebounds 44-37. Amity shot 4 of 45 with 18 turnovers.

SC lost 47-43 to Burns in a Thursday quarterfinal before defeating league rival Creswell 57-33 in a Friday consolation game.

