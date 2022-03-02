3A, 2A basketball state tournaments preview: East Linn boys playing well late in season

Teams look to hit their stride at the end of the season, trying to reach their peak when the games mean the most.

That’s what the East Linn Christian boys basketball team has done as it heads to the OSAA 2A state tournament in Pendleton.

The Eagles (20-7) finished third in a competitive Central Valley Conference and earned a spot in the 2A state playoffs thanks to a solid OSAA ranking. Seeded 13th in last Friday’s round of 16, East Linn made the long bus ride to Illinois Valley in Cave Junction and got a 50-42 win to get the program back to Pendleton for the first time since 2012, a state championship year for the school.

“The guys really showed up and stayed to the game plan and played really good defense. Defense was the key to that game,” said Eagles coach Jonathan Whitehead, whose team is 8-2 in its last 10 games, with the only losses being to fellow tournament entrant Regis. “Our guys are really finding our identity and our roles and are starting to play the best basketball of the year, which is exactly what you want.”

The Eagles play 12th-seeded Bonanza (19-6) in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. All quarterfinal games will be played at Pendleton High School, with the rest of the tournament taking place at Pendleton Convention Center.

East Linn was having a good season, though one without a highlight win, when the Eagles defeated then-No. 4 Jefferson 62-56 in a Feb. 10 home game.

Three weeks earlier, the Eagles couldn’t keep up with the Lions in the second half of a 68-51 road loss.

Before playing Jefferson again, East Linn took a 71-44 nonleague loss at No. 1 Western Christian and a 52-46 league loss at Oakland, the fourth-place team in the Central Valley.

But on senior night against Jefferson, with the postseason just around the corner, the Eagles found what they were looking for in a strong team effort.

“That was one of the games I noticed our whole team starting to understand our roles,” Whitehead said. “It took the next man up mentality to get that win against a really good team. Since then it’s how our team has been playing each night. We might have a different guy or two that steps up.”

Whitehead, a 2009 East Linn graduate who took over as head coach of the program during the season after the 2012 state championship, has assistants in Jake Bates, Will Becker and Cole Horner who were on that title team.

Bonanza won 64-61 at fifth-seeded Jefferson in the round of 16. Bonanza, located about 24 miles east of Klamath Falls, finished in a three-way tie for first in the Southern Cascade League with Illinois Valley and Lakeview.

Thursday’s winner will play either top-seeded Western Christian (27-3) or ninth-seeded Kennedy (20-6) — a matchup of Tri-River Conference rivals — in a Friday semifinal. The Tri-River also has Salem Academy, which plays Regis on the other side of the bracket.

3A girls

Santiam Christian is back at the 3A final site for the first time since 2016, this time under coach Anthony Knox.

The Eagles (19-6) defeated visiting Vale 45-27 in last week’s round of 16.

Fifth-seeded Santiam Christian plays fourth-seeded Burns (20-6) in a quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. Tournament games are also being played at nearby North Bend High School.

The winner plays ninth-seeded Creswell or 16 seed Oregon Episcopal in a Friday semifinal.

The Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 games, with the only loss in that stretch coming against Creswell (66-60) in a Mountain Valley Conference road game on Jan. 28. SC avenged that defeat Feb. 14 with a 59-48 home win.

The Eagles defeated Amity, another 3A tournament team, 45-38 at home on Jan. 14.

The only two losses Burns has had in the last six-plus weeks were to second-seeded Nyssa, another tournament team, by 27 and two points in mid-February games that were six days apart. Burns gave Nyssa its only in-state loss this season on Jan. 25.

The Hilanders defeated visiting Riverdale 56-39 in the round of 16.

2A girls

After no OSAA tournaments were held during the 2020-21 school year, Central Linn is back in the tournament after getting there in 2020 and taking sixth.

The second-seeded Cobras (21-3) play seventh-seeded Lakeview (18-2) in a quarterfinal at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton Convention Center. Tournament games will also be held at Pendleton High School.

The winner plays either third-seeded Union or sixth-seeded Faith Bible in a Friday semifinal.

In home games in the round of 16, Central Linn defeated 15th-seeded Bonanza 55-23 and Lakeview beat 10th seed Coquille 60-37.

Central Linn has no losses to 2A schools this season, falling only to 3A Nyssa and Sutherlin and 1A Country Christian.

Lakeview lost at 1A Crane and at 3A Burns — both state tournament teams — on consecutive days back in mid-December.

The Honkers have won 16 straight since then. Lakeview beat Bandon by 11 points in that stretch, and all of the rest were decided by 19 points or more. The Honkers defeated Bonanza by 19 and 24 points in league play.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

