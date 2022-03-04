3A, 2A basketball state tournaments: East Linn Christian boys fall in semifinal

East Linn Christian was outscored 23-7 in the first and third quarters Friday in a 46-27 loss to Western Christian in an OSAA 2A boys basketball state semifinal at Pendleton Convention Center

East Linn (21-8) used an 8-2 second-quarter run, capped by a Chayse Beachy 3-pointer, to close within 16-13, and the 13th-seeded Eagles trailed the top-seeded Pioneers (29-3) 21-15 at halftime.

But Western Christian outscored East Linn 9-2 in the third quarter, as the Eagles shot 1 for 6 and had four turnovers. The Pioneers would lead by as many as 22 in the fourth.

Cole King had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles. Elliot Nofziger added seven points and Devin King four points and three rebounds.

Austin Sladek and Owen Stalnaker had 12 points each for Western Christian.

Western Christian, of Salem, defeated visiting East Linn 71-44 in a Jan. 26 nonleague game.

East Linn beat 12th-seeded Bonanza 74-55 in a Thursday quarterfinal.

The Eagles will play Knappa in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

3A girls

Santiam Christian defeated Creswell 57-33 in a consolation game at North Bend High School.

Tayla Yost had six points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Eagles (20-7), who will play Amity in the fourth-place game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Mia Fulbright added 11 points and seven rebounds, Maddie Fields 10 points and six rebounds and Kate Fast 10 points for fifth-seeded Santiam Christian.

Emme Whitson had 11 points for ninth-seeded Creswell (12-11).

Santiam Christian scored the game’s first 13 points, six by Yost, and would lead by as many as 26 points. The Eagles shot 53.8% on their way to a 33-12 halftime lead.

SC had 14 steals, with two apiece from five different players, and forced 29 total turnover.

The two teams split their two Mountain Valley Conference games, with each winning at home.

Amity defeated Brookings-Harbor 38-36 on Friday.

2A girls

Second-seeded Central Linn’s state semifinal game with third-seeded Union at Pendleton Convention Center was underway Friday at press deadline.

With a win Friday, the Cobras would play Bandon or Salem Academy in Saturday’s championship game at 8:30 p.m. A loss would put Central Linn in the third-place game at 2:15 p.m.

The Cobras defeated seventh-seeded Lakeview 55-43 in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Ryleigh Nofziger had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Central Linn. Maya Rowland added 13 points and six rebounds and Gemma Rowland nine points, five rebounds and five steals for the Cobras (22-3).

