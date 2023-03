Central Linn senior guard Maya Rowland was named the Valley Coast Conference girls basketball player of the year.

Rowland helped lead the Cobras (28-2) to an undefeated conference record, a third-place finish at the 2A state tournament and was a unanimous selection to the all-tournament first team.

Teammate and sister Gemma Rowland, also a senior, was a first-team all-league selection along with Monroe/Alsea sophomore Lainie Bateman. Bateman led the Dragons to a fifth-place state finish.

Gemma Rowland, Monroe/Alsea junior Matilyn Richardson and East Linn Christian sophomore Josie Grunerud were named to the Valley Coast’s all-defensive team.

Central Linn’s Wendi Farris is the coach of the year.

Central Linn senior Bren Schneiter was a unanimous pick to the Valley Coast boys first team. East Linn Christian senior Cole King and Monroe junior Nate Young also made the first team.

East Linn senior Chayse Beachy is the conference’s defensive player of the year.

Central Linn sophomore Coen Schneiter, Monroe senior Brock Horning and East Linn senior Heath Nichol also made the all-defensive team.

Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman is the player of the year and Oakland’s Jeff Clark the coach of the year.

Mountain Valley

Harrisburg sophomore Terren Crabb was voted to the boys all-conference first team. He helped the Eagles to a 3A state playoff berth.

Teammate Anden Lawson, a senior, made the all-defensive team.

Pleasant Hill sophomore Gavin Inglish is the player of the year and Creswell’s Jesse Thomas the coach of the year.

Harrisburg senior Emmalee Smathers was named to the conference’s girls all-defensive team.

Harrisburg freshman Macie Dame and junior Ali Holland made the all-conference second team.

Pleasant Hill sophomore Claire Crawford is the player of the year and Pleasant Hill’s Kim Beer is coach of the year.