High school swimming: Corvallis High dominates North Salem dual meets

The Corvallis High girls and boys swimming teams dominated their respective home meets against North Salem on Tuesday at Osborn Aquatic Center.

The Spartans girls won all 11 events as they outpointed the Vikings 222-37. The Corvallis boys won 10 of 11 events in a 156-38 team victory.

Marin Baker (200 and 500 freestyle) and Malana Kollath (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) led the girls team with two individual victories apiece.

Christopher Strimbu claimed both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Spartans.

The best race of the meet may have been the boys 500 freestyle, which came down to a late sprint between Spartans Brandon Baisted, who placed first in 5 minutes, 20.96 seconds, and Ben Baisted, who touched the wall in 5:21.36.

Corvallis will compete Tuesday at Silverton.

CHS winners

Girls

200 medley relay: CHS (Laci Bernosky, Celia H’Almeida, Malana Kollath, Marin Baker), 2:14.09

200 freestyle: Baker, 2:24.87

200 IM: Meara Rose, 3:00.7

50 freestyle: Kollath, 28.3

100 butterfly: Bernosky, 1:21.96

100 freestyle: Maya Rodinsky, 1:07.41

500 freestyle: Baker, 6:39.22

200 freestyle relay: CHS (Piper Basham, Sylvie Biesack, Lara Boyd, Cassidy Betenson), 2:20.1

100 backstroke: Kollath, 1:11.48

100 breaststroke: Biesack, 1:33.82

400 freestyle relay: CHS (Rodinsky, Rose, H’Almeida, Kollath), 4:30.43

Boys

200 medley relay: CHS (Brandon Baisted, Ben Baisted, Kaden McKracken, Sam Gregory), 1:57.77

200 freestyle: Christopher Strimbu, 2:25.61

200 IM: Be. Baisted, 2:10.25

50 freestyle: Gregory, 25:48

100 butterfly: McCracken, 1:19.2

100 freestyle: Wyatt Woekel, 1:06.06

500 freestyle: Br. Baisted, 5:20.96

200 freestyle relay: CHS (Woekel, Reid Gold, Strimbu, Lucas Magruder), 2:04.78

100 backstroke: Strimbu, 1:10.81

400 freestyle relay: McCracken, Baisted, Baisted, Gregory), 3:46.69

