High school roundup: Crescent Valley knocks off Churchill

Crescent Valley High defeated No. 3 Churchill, 64-54, on Friday night in a matchup of top-five teams in the latest 5A boys basketball coaches poll.

The 4th-ranked Raiders were led by Noah Dewey and Adam Temesgen, who each scored 16 points. Jake Leibelt had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Cooper Wakefield scored 11 points. As a team, the Raiders went 8 for 17 from 3-point range.

Crescent Valley held a 53-39 lead before the Lancers went on an 11-2 run in the final minutes. The Raiders made a couple of defensive stops to secure the victory.

Crescent Valley (4-1) will play Roosevelt, currently ranked 4th in the 6A poll, on Saturday at the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University in Salem.

Other results

Lebanon 66, St. Helens 33; Corvallis 58, Willamette 55; Central 48, Philomath 42; Junction City 57, Sweet Home 22; Western Christian 49, Santiam Christian 19; Creswell 67, Scio 27; Blanchet 49, Harrisburg 44; Pleasant Hill 77, Monroe 55; East Linn Christian 55, St. Paul 26

Wrestling

South Albany High had three champions and West Albany two Saturday at the Rick Herrin Holiday Classic at McKay High School in Salem.

South’s Diego Perez-Montes (132 pounds), Brayden Newport (152) and Matthew Cobb (285) all won their respective brackets. Perez-Montes defeated teammate Gaje Nicholson in their final.

Kellen Hanson (138) was second, Zander Campbell (106) and Ramie Halbrook (182) fourth and Canaan Caspino (285) fifth for the RedHawks.

West’s Derrek Sossie (145) and Boden Lindberg (170) were also champions.

Teammates Marshall Duncan (113) and Noah Reese (160) were fourth and David Cumpiano (106) fifth.

Lebanon’s Darius Freeman (145), Skyler Halsey (152) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) were all third. Teammates Adriano Pereira (120) and Lok Thompson (170) were fourth and Izaak Agosto (132) sixth.

Jack Sabee-Paulson (152) was fifth and Johnson Anderson (120) sixth for Corvallis.

South was third in the 16-team tournament, West sixth, Lebanon eighth and Corvallis 15th.

Huskies win two

Kyle Sieminski and Colby Gazeley won individual titles Saturday to help Sweet Home High take sixth in the 22-team Rose City Championship in Portland.

Sieminski was first at 106 pounds and Gazeley first at 285.

Jacob Sieminski (132) was second and Kyle Watkins (126) and Ryker Hartsook (152) sixth.

Eagles second at Scio

Kadon Haugen (145), Caleb Ness (160) and Jared Mehlschau (182) were all first to lead Santiam Christian to second place Saturday at the Scio tournament.

The Eagles also got runner-up finishes from Sam Schmidgall (120), Brady Jolly (145) and Kamran Ness (152) second. River Nygren (138) was third and Jeremy Ness (152) fourth.

Scio’s Bryan Parazoo (126) and Conor McCarty (132) were also champions.

Jackson Braa (220) was second and Emily Zamudio (106), Rider Acuff (126) and Levi Forson (152) fourth for the Loggers, who were third overall.

Cobras win three titles

Central Linn had three individual champions Saturday at its home tournament.

Hagen Johnson (126), Cole Goracke (160) and Jacob Beauchamp (182) were all first in their respective brackets.

Colby Shaw (285) was fourth, Aaron Rico (138) fifth and Jonathan Shannon (160) sixth for the Cobras.

Dillon Greene (132) was second and Ayden Young (106) fourth for Monroe.

Harrisburg results

Luke Cheek took fourth at 113 pounds to lead Harrisburg at the 34-team Coast Classic tournament in North Bend.

Teammate Nephi Heakin was fifth at 145. The Eagles were in 20th place heading in Saturday’s finals.

