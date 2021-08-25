High school football: It's a year of change for Sweet Home

SWEET HOME — When Daniel Luttrell was in fifth grade his mother asked him which sport he wanted to play: soccer or football.

“I said football,” Luttrell said as he recounted the story after an early morning practice on Wednesday at Sweet Home High. “I just fell in love with the game, watching the pros and college. My dream is to go college and play football.”

Luttrell is the energetic senior leader of a Huskies squad that will have a new look this season. First-year head coach Ryan Adams has taken over the program after serving as an assistant coach for the past five years. On the field, there are holes to fill as last year’s team was led by a deep senior class.

“Most of our playmakers were seniors last year. We had a really good QB in Aiden Tyler who’s now at Western Oregon. Cole Baxter was a really good receiver for us, now playing down at College of the Siskiyous,” Adams said. “Our entire receiving crew was seniors, the majority of our defensive backs. So we’ve got some holes to fill. But our JV was pretty good this last spring. We’re excited to see what they can do at the varsity level.”

One of those JV players who will be expected to step up is junior quarterback Heath Nichol.