High school basketball: Corvallis downs Willamette in OT

The Corvallis High boys basketball team went on a 7-0 run to close out the overtime period and take a 58-55 win over Willamette on Friday night in Eugene.

The Spartans (3-1) were led in scoring by Karsten Sullivan, who finished with 24 points, and Zach Robel with 13. Kellen Sullivan added 11, Owen Sahnow scored six and Nate Thompson four.

Corvallis, ranked eighth in the latest coaches poll, will host Silverton to open Mid-Willamette Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Taylor Brasfield scored 14 points to lead the Corvallis High girls past North Eugene 49-42 on Friday.

Elka Prechel scored 13 points and Holland Jensen added 11 for the Spartans (3-0).

Corvallis has road games at Silverton on Tuesday and at Tualatin on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.