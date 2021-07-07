Travis Bazzana writing first chapter of his ‘dream come true’ during hot start with Corvallis Knights

Knight, who has also had a storied career coaching in the ABL with the Perth Heat, knows better than anybody what kind of environment Bazzana has been playing in during his time with the Blue Sox. He points out that there is Major League-caliber talent circulating through the league, and singled out Gift Ngoepe, a slick-fielding former big-league infielder, as somebody who might have had a major impact on Bazzana’s development while with the Blue Sox.

“Just from a maturity standpoint, those guys know how to go about their business and have a plan when they show up to the park,” Knight said. “And that’s Travis in a nutshell.”

Even with that on his resume, it was still a somewhat uphill battle to get to this point.

Bazzana has played with plenty of talented Australian players who are his age at international tournaments throughout his career, and he got his big break from a U.S. recruiting standpoint doing so at the Arizona Fall Classic, a showcase tournament featuring some of the best high school-aged players in the world, in 2019. Even on a loaded Australia team, though, he estimates that only seven or eight out of the 30 players on the roster will get the chance to play college ball in America, with most of those opportunities coming at the junior college level.