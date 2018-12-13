The Corvallis Knights have signed pitcher/infielder Trace Hokkanen of Mount Hood Community College to a 10-day contract for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced this week.
Hokkanen is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore right-hander from Beaverton High School. He hit .283 (32-113) in 36 games in 2018, with a homer and 21 RBIs as a position player and was 3-2, 2.56 in 10 games as a pitcher, with 24 strikeouts in 45⅔.
He was a second-team NWAC South Region all-star selection as a utility player. He was first-team 6A all-state and a Metro League all-star as a Beaverton senior in 2017.
The Knights open the 2019 season May 29 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.