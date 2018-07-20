Subscribe for 17¢ / day
VICTORIA, B.C. — Oregon State rising sophomore Ryan Ober drove in four runs for the second game in a row to lead Victoria to an 15-6 win over Corvallis in a West Coast League game at Royal Athletic Park.

Ober hit a three-run homer, his third in the past two games, and added a sacrifice fly. OSU rising sophomore/Crescent Valley High School graduate Joe Casey added an RBI double for the HarbourCats.

The Knights (25-17-1, 22-15 WCL, 6-4 second half) led 4-1 early but Victoria hammered starter Connor Knutson for six runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-4 lead. They added four more runs off reliever Jacob Fricke in the next two innings to break the game open.

Corvallis relievers surrendered four homers and eight runs. Victoria scored 14 unanswered runs in its final five at-bats before the Knights scored twice in the ninth.

Victoria won the series 2-1. Corvallis took the opener on Thursday, but Victoria prevailed 11-5 on Friday and then won convincingly again on Saturday.

Shortstop Beau Philip had three hits, two runs, an RBI and a walk for the Knights. He is hitting .400 (12-30) in his last seven games, raising his average 39 points to .295.

Catcher Cole Hamilton (Linn-Benton CC) had a two-run double. Trace Tammaro (Portland in 2018-19) added an RBI single; Ben McKay (Wenatchee Valley CC) doubled; Chandler Anderson had an RBI single and Cole Cabrera (Cal Poly) had an RBI.

The Knights open a three-game series against the Portland Pickles at Walker Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. All-star starter Landen Bourassa of San Francisco gets the ball for Corvallis.

