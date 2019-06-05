WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights game with the Walla Walla Sweets on Wednesday was in an extended rain delay in the sixth inning with the Sweets leading 4-2.
The teams were expected to resume play at 10:35 p.m. There was also a 30-minute delay for lightning at the end of the fourth inning.
The series is scheduled to conclude at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, so the Knights can get an early start to Victoria for their next series. Lefty Timothy Josten of Cal State Fullerton is the scheduled starter for the Knights, opposed by righty Ben Johnson of Northwest Nazarene.
The Knights play at Victoria this Friday-Sunday. Their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.
Tuesday, Walla Walla defeated visiting Corvallis 8-2 in each team’s West Coast League opener.
Three Sweets’ pitchers combined to hold the Knights to just three hits.
Walla Walla scored single runs in the first and second innings to build a 2-0 advantage and the Knights never drew even. Walla Walla scored five times in the eighth to break open what had been a 3-2 game.
Shortstop Andy Atwood tripled and scored on an error in the third inning for Corvallis’ first run. Briley Knight (Utah) scored on a Jake Holcroft sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to trim the deficit to 3-2 but Corvallis could not score again in its final three at-bats.