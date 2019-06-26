Tracye Tammaro provided all the offense Corvallis would need with the work David Watson was doing on the mound.
Ridgeview took an early lead Wednesday night before Tammaro’s two-run home run in the fourth inning put the Knights ahead for good in a 13-1 West Coast League baseball win at Goss Stadium.
Tammaro’s shot to right field came off University of Portland teammate and good friend Peter Allegro, a right-hander who had held Corvallis in check until the fourth.
Allegro struck out Tammaro on a slider in their first meeting earlier in the game, which made the second at-bat one Tammaro was anticipating.
“It was just a lot of fun. It was really competitive,” he said. “I knew he was definitely going to start throwing a couple changeups. He left one up, so that’s why I got a barrel to it.”
Allegro, a right-hander, faced the minimum six batters through two innings, drawing a double-play grounder after a walk in the second.
Trailing 1-0 after a run in the first, the Knights threatened with two outs in the third. Two runners on with a fielding error and a walk before the last out was recorded on a strikeout.
With one out in the fourth, Briley Knight started the rally when his double to center landed between three fielders. Tammaro came up with two outs and sent Allegro’s 2-1 pitch over the wall to put the home team ahead for good.
“When you play a series and you know guys on the other team, it just makes it really competitive,” Tammaro said. “You just want to beat them a little more. It makes it more fun to see guys you’re friends with and playing a great game.”
This spring, Tammaro batted .261 with five home runs and 26 as a regular in the Pilots’ lineup.
The Knights (16-6, 11-6) got a strong relief outing from Watson, a right-hander from Utah. In his sixth appearance of the season, he went six scoreless innings, with three hits and a walk allowed to go with six strikeouts.
Watson, who came on to start the second inning, retired the first six batters he faced.
“It really gave me confidence going into the later innings. It helped me keep my stuff and just keep going after them,” he said. “My changeup was there a few times, but my fastball and slider were really coming alive tonight.”
Corvallis won its sixth straight game, fifth in league play. The Knights got nine runs in the eighth to break open a close game.
Oregon State lefty Andrew Walling lasted just one inning in his second Knights start of the season.
He allowed a run on one hit after a leadoff double to left that appeared to get lost in the sun. He also had two wild pitches and a walk.
After two quick innings by Watson, the Raptors made a serious threat to break the game open in the fourth but came up empty.
The first two batters against Watson reached on a single and double. A groundout and strikeout were followed by a walk to load the bases before Watson got back to the dugout with no more damage on another groundout.
The Knights added to their lead in the fifth on Andy Atwood’s one-out RBI single to left, chasing Allegro. Corvallis later loaded the bases but couldn’t cash in.
Matthew Gretler made it 4-1 in the seventh with a two-out double to left to score Jake Harvey, who led off with a single.
Ridgefield (10-7, 10-7) got a pair of two-out singles against Kevin West, who struck out the first two batters he faced. West came back with another strikeout to end the threat.
The Knights tacked on nine runs in the eighth as the Raptors struggled to get outs. Atwood and Elliot Willy had RBI singles. Briley Knight brought home a run when he was hit by a pitch and Nick Yovetich another on a sacrifice fly.
Atwood finished with two hits and two RBIs. Michael Curialle and Willy each had two hits. Tammaro had a team-best three RBIs and Jake Holcroft added two.
Corvallis was playing the ninth of 27 straight days before a three-game break for the WCL All-Star Game in mid-July.
The Knights completed a three-game sweep at Yakima Valley on Monday before coming back home to defeat Ridgefield, 7-3 on Tuesday.
The teams conclude their three-game set at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goss.