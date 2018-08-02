The playoffs have been secured, but there’s no slowing down.
The Corvallis Knights know better than to motor down a gear or two, having clinched a West Coast League baseball postseason berth with six games left in the regular season.
The Knights jumped ahead of visiting Bend early Thursday night and held on for an 8-5 win at Goss Stadium.
Corvallis (36-18, 32-16 WCL) is riding high, as the victory gave the Knights a 10th straight league win and a 12th consecutive trip to the playoffs.
They hope to still have some momentum when they begin the playoffs next week against Portland.
“I hope we would keep playing the game hard and with intent because we need to be ready to go on Aug. 10” and the playoff opener, Corvallis coach Brooke Knight said, noting a talk he’s sure to have with his players about not assuming they will be able to “turn the switch on” for the playoffs.
“It’s an everyday process and we’ve got to commit to that.”
Corvallis clinched at least the next-best season record in the WCL South Division behind Portland, which won the division’s first half to earn an automatic playoff berth. The Pickles are one game ahead for the collegiate wood bat league season.
In each of the last two seasons under the current playoff format, Corvallis has won the South Division’s first half and hasn’t had to worry about its second-half record and the standings while still trying to play at a high level.
Now at 16-5 in the second half and a slim lead on Portland in the division standings, Corvallis entered Thursday needing either a win or a Walla Walla loss at home against Kelowna. The Knights took care of business against the league’s worst team and didn’t have to worry about the other game.
It was a slow start to the season, but the wins have come more frequently with consistency in the second half.
“We started pitching better. Guys got hot at the plate,” Knight said. “We started throwing more strikes and we’ve been playing better defense, too. It seemed like one was firing and the other one wasn’t and we couldn’t quite get it together.”
Corvallis and Portland will meet in the best-of-three division playoffs, with the opening game next Friday, Aug. 10, at Goss.
“We can keep getting better, and it definitely relieves some pressure off our shoulders, for sure,” Knights outfielder Cole Cabrera said of clinching.
Cabrera said the coaches have done a good job of rallying the team during the hot stretch, which is part of a 16-game home winning streak. All three phases are coming together at the right time.
“Pitching, baserunning, the little things like that,” Cabrera said. “Everything’s going well. We’re getting off to early leads, which is making our pitchers ease back and just throw strikes.”
Corvallis wasted no time creating a cushion Thursday with four runs in the first.
Chandler Anderson got one RBI on a single and Zak Taylor another on a ground out.
The home team tacked on two more in the second for a 6-0 lead.
After three straight singles to start it, Cabrera walked with the bases loaded and Austin Feist drove in one with a sacrifice fly. Feist, an outfielder from St. Martin’s, has at least one RBI in eight of the last nine league games.
His three runs batted in Thursday give him 15 total in those nine contests and 37 for the season, good for second in the WCL.
“Feist is on fire. He’s seeing the ball super well and he’s coming up in huge situations, too,” Cabrera said. “He’s not just getting the knocks in the game, he’s delivering when it counts. He works hard.”
Bend (12-42) eventually got some traction against Corvallis starting pitcher Cam Haskell, scoring two in the fourth and one in the fifth on a combined six hits.
Haskell went five innings, allowing three runs (two earned), seven hits and two walks with one strikeout.
It was a second consecutive solid outing for Haskell, a right-hander from Arizona whose first innings have been up and down.
“I’d like to see him settle down just a hair earlier. Once he settles in his stuff is plenty good enough to be effective,” Knight said. “He got us what we need … and we’re going to need him in the playoffs.”
The Knights made it 8-3 in the fifth on a Feist RBI pop single to center and a run-scoring on a wild pitch.
Bend got a run in the seventh against Corvallis reliever Jacob Fricke. Bend’s Tristen Alvarez led off the ninth with a home run off Louis Crow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.