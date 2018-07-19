VICTORIA, B.C. — Oregon State rising sophomore third baseman Ryan Ober homered twice, drove in four runs and had four hits on Thursday night to lead Victoria to an 11-5 victory over Corvallis in a West Coast League game at Royal Athletic Park.
Ober hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and added a three-run shot in the eighth to help the HarbourCats even the series at a game apiece. Corvallis won Wednesday’s opener, 3-2.
Center fielder Chandler Anderson had three hits, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI for the Knights (25-16-1, 22-14 WCL, 6-3 second half). They had won four games in a row overall, and six straight against Victoria over the past two seasons, before Thursday.
Beau Philip (OSU in 2018-19) and Cole Hamilton (Linn-Benton) each had two hits and an RBI for Corvallis. Hamilton, first baseman Zak Taylor (OSU) and right fielder Austin Feist (St. Martin’s) all doubled.
New addition Ben McKay of Wenatchee Valley College singled as a pinch-hitter in his first at-bat.
Corvallis was within 6-4 after scoring twice in the sixth, but the bullpen allowed five runs over the final two innings, aided by six walks and a hit batsman.
The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The projected starters are Connor Knutson of Portland (3-0, 3.45) for the Knights and Landon Anderson of Cal State-Fullerton (0-0, 3.50) for Victoria.
The Knights play at Portland this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Their next home game is Tuesday vs. Kelowna.
