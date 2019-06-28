The Corvallis Knights haven’t let some early offensive lapses slow them down.
For the second straight game Friday, the Knights got going in the middle innings and held on for another win.
Corvallis was powered by a four-run fifth and held off Yakima Valley 5-2 in the opener of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Goss Stadium.
“I just think getting baserunners. That’s kind of the key to the game right now for us,” said Knights shortstop Brooks Lee, whose two-RBI double capped the scoring in the fourth.
The Knights (18-6, 13-6) have won eighth straight games, seven in league play. Yakima Valley (8-13 WCL) has lost seven in a row heading into Saturday’s second game, slated for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
Corvallis has won in a different way the past two games than the Knights did the previous three, scoring a combined 28 runs in those contests.
Carter Benbrook had Corvallis stymied for five-plus innings Thursday before the Knights found two runs in a 2-0 win to sweep a three-game series.
Friday, starting pitchers Jackson Arnsdorf of Corvallis and Ryan Jameson of Yakima Valley didn’t give much ground in the opening frames.
The Pippins got a runner to second base in the second and third innings and the Knights did so in the fourth without any luck before Corvallis broke through in the fifth.
The Knights got runners to second and third on Tracye Tammaro’s leadoff walk followed by Jameson’s errant throw on Elliot Willy’s sacrifice bunt.
Jake Harvey then blooped a single into short left field. Yakima Valley left fielder Greg Fuchs and shortstop Tanner Parker gave chase and collided as the ball hit the ground.
Fuchs, from Oregon State, remained on the ground for a few minutes but stayed in the game. He would later rob a hit from Brooks Lee with a catch as he crashed into the outfield wall in the seventh.
Following Harvey in the fifth, Lee added a two-run double to left-center to make it 4-0.
Lee said Jameson kept his team off-balance with change-ups and curveballs and a limited number of fastballs.
Tim Josten came on in relief of Arnsdorf in the sixth and got the Pippins 1-2-3, including two strikeouts.
The Knights added a run in the bottom half on Michael Curialle’s single through the left side to score Tammaro, who walked with one out and went to second when Willy was hit by a pitch.
Arnsdorf, the Corban right-hander from Astoria, allowed two hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Jameson, a Cal Poly righty, gave up five hits, four earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
Arnsdorf (3-1) said a quick top of the first inning helped him in his first start and fifth appearance of the season.
“I had a little bit of nerves going. I was like, ‘OK, settled in, got the ball rolling,’” he said.
Arnsdorf said both his fastballs worked early when he couldn’t find the strike zone with his breaking pitches and throughout his outing.
Through his first four games of the summer, he had a 0.93 earned-run average in 9⅔ innings.
“It’s definitely rewarding when you put in a bunch of hard work in the spring and into the summer … it’s nice when you get to go out there and perform,” Arnsdorf said.
Yakima Valley got two runs back in the seventh on three hits off Josten. But that would be all for the visitors.
Trace Hokkanen got the first two outs in the eighth and Nick Caviglia the last. Alex Williams worked around a one-out double in the ninth to get his second save.