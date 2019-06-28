Developing a pitching plan in the West Coast League and when and how to use the players you put on the mound mean working on short notice.
Coaches of the wood bat collegiate summer baseball teams don’t find how much pitchers are available until often a short time before the players arrive and the season begins in early June.
Having pitchers with innings limits based on their spring workloads – which for the Corvallis Knights has been three or four players the past two seasons– requires a plan.
The goal is to make sure the best arms, particularly those that have innings limits, are ready when needed at the end of the season.
“We want to spread it out, for sure,” Knights pitching coach Kellen Camus said. “Especially the guys that have a lot of success and could be one of our top quality arms going into playoffs, we want to make sure they’re available.”
Added head coach Brooke Knight: “There is a balancing act to that. Keeping guys around, keeping them healthy and still having your arsenal available at the end.”
That’s worked out the past three summers as Corvallis has finished as the West Coast League champion.
Knight said his team has gotten into almost-daily situations the past five years where conversations circle around using a pitcher that day in an “ideal” spot but needing to save that player for later in the season.
“We have to make a decision to protect the player ahead of winning the game,” Knight said.
The Knights brought in four pitchers last summer – Stanford’s Brendan Beck and Jacob Paulisch, Oregon’s Kolby Somers and Portland’s Eli Morse – who were limited in their mound time.
Beck and Paulisch were coming off freshman All-American seasons and Morse was named to the West Coast Conference all-freshman team. For the Knights, the four combined for an 8-2 record and a 2.77 earned-run average in 68.1 innings.
Despite short stints on the mound, Knight says all four pitchers got better, learned a lot and improved their strength in the weight room.
Those on innings limitations are used primarily as relievers in order to spread out their innings. Though there are exceptions.
“Last year we had an ideal situation with Beck,” Camus said. “He had five innings. We’re like, he can start, let’s do it. Then he played third base for us as well.”
Beck made three starts and appeared in seven games as a pitcher. He also batted in 32 contests.
The Knights have another Stanford pitcher on an innings limit this summer in Alex Williams, who will be a sophomore this fall. The right-hander has pitched a total of 3.1 innings with a 0.00 ERA in three games this season. He’s allowed two hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
Through Thursday's game against Ridgefield, Corvallis had used 24 pitchers this season.
Corvallis generally has 80 percent of its recruiting for the following season completed by the middle of September, roughly a month after the end of the season, and 95 percent done before Thanksgiving.
Knights coaches might believe a pitcher will be available for a large number of innings the following summer. But then heavy spring usage on his college team will change those plans, and vice versa.
Pitchers coming straight from their high school teams on their way to college generally don’t have limits, though the exceptions are often elite players headed to top programs.
The Knights put a priority on communication with schools, taking care of the players and making sure the local coaches have the same game plan as the collegiate coaches and players.
“I think we’ve always tried to approach it as the schools first,” Knight said. “We are a secondary facilitation to their development. So we’ve got to respect the wishes of our collegiate partners.”
Knight has confidence in the work he and his staff do to develop pitchers during the summer, particularly that done by Camus and fellow assistant coach Youngjin Yoon. The Knights experience few injuries and velocity bumps at times with a focus on the entire body, not just the throwing arms.
“I think with some of the principles Kellen brings in, and Yuni, I would argue guys get better arm care here than they do at their schools,” Knight said.
Knight adds that winning and development are not mutually exclusive and that they don’t have to be.
“One, they are inherently dependent on each other,” the coach said. “If you’re not developing, you’re probably not going to win. And if you’re not winning, it sure makes it difficult to develop. We believe they are both mutually achievable.”