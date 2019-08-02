LONGVIEW, Wash. — Closer Connor Knutson struck out all six hitters he faced for a two-inning save and the Corvallis Knights defeated Cowlitz 6-4 on Friday night in the opener of a West Coast League South Division series at Story Field.
Knutson entered in the eighth. He threw 21 strikes in 26 pitches, notched his fifth save, and lowered his ERA to 0.96, with 15 strikeouts in 9.1 innings over eight appearances.
Jake Holcroft hit a two-run homer and added a go-ahead sacrifice fly. Tracye Tammaro, had a game-tying two-run double in a four-run sixth inning.
The Knights (42-11, 34-11 WCL, 13-5 second half) had four doubles, a homer and nine hits to bounce back from being one-hit in a 7-0 loss to Bend on Thursday night. Matthew Gretler and Zack Moeller each had two hits.
The Knights trailed 4-0 after four innings but began their comeback in the fifth when Holcroft slammed a two-run homer, his first of the summer.
Tammaro’s two-run double pulled the Knights even in the sixth. Holcroft then knocked in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly, and a throwing error on the play enabled Elliot Willy to score to make it 6-4.