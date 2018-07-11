YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Valley defeated Corvallis 13-6 on Wednesday to set up a rubber game of their West Coast League series.
The Pippins scored three times in the first inning and never were threatened in snapping the Knights’ four-game winning streak and handing them their first loss in the second half of the WCL season.
Chandler Anderson (Utah) doubled and singled twice for Corvallis (21-14-1 all, 18-12 WCL, 2-1 second half). Zak Taylor (Oregon State) doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run; Beau Philip (OSU in 2018-19) doubled and singled and Austin Feist (St. Martin’s) singled twice.
Briley Knight (Utah in 2018-19) pitched three scoreless innings as an emergency reliever in his first pitching appearance of the WCL season.
The Knights hit three doubles on Wednesday, giving them 21 in their last five games.
The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Cameron Haskell of Arizona (2-1, 3.44) will start for Corvallis, opposed by Chase Farrell (0-1, 2.08) of UCLA in a matchup of Pac-12 right-handers.
The Knights return home on Friday for a three-game series against Port Angeles. Portland righty Connor Knutson (1-0, 3.46) is the scheduled starter for the Knights.
Tuesday, catcher Zak Taylor busted out of a 1-for-24 slump with an RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Knights a 5-4 win over Yakima Valley in the opener of a three-game West Coast League series.
A rising senior at Oregon State, Taylor’s base hit scored center fielder Chandler Anderson, aboard via a one-out double, the Knights’ fifth of the game. He was 0-for-4 at that point, and hitless in his previous 12 at-bats.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Knights. They were 0-3 in extra-inning games before Tuesday.
Yakima Valley threatened in the home 11th and had runners at first and second with no outs. However, Taylor backpicked the runner at second on a missed bunt for the first out. An error on a stolen base during a strikeout sent the tying run to third base, but reliever Louie Crow (Cal Poly-Pomona in 2018-19) retired the only batter he faced on a 3-1 groundout to end the game and earn the save.
