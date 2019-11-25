The Corvallis Knights have signed two University of Utah freshmen selected in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, coach Brooke Knight announced Monday.
The newest Knights are catcher Brock Rudy and shortstop Kayler Yates. Rudy was selected by Houston in the 39th round, Yates by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 31st round.
Rudy is a 6-foot-2, 202-pounder from Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, Calif. A four-year letterman, he was first-team all-league as a junior and senior.
He hit .292 in 24 games in 2019, with six RBIs. A career .283 hitter at Northgate, he had a homer, 36 RBIs and was 15-for-16 in steals in 91 lifetime games.
You have free articles remaining.
Yates is a 6-1, 155-pounder from Dixie High School in St. George, Utah. Another four-year letterman, he hit .489 in 30 games as a senior, with 11 doubles, four triples, nine homers, 38 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Dixie took second in the state.
Yates hit .437 his junior season and had a walk-off hit to win the 2018 state championship. He was also a big part of the team that won the 2017 state title.
The Knights open the 2020 season on June 2 with the team’s ninth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 5 at Yakima Valley; their WCL home opener is June 12 against Bend.