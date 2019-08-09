Catcher Zack Moeller hit a brace of two-run doubles to lead Corvallis over Wenatchee 6-0 on Friday night in a West Coast League baseball game before a Goss Stadium crowd of 3,035.
A rising senior at Utah, Moeller blooped a two-run double with two outs in the third to give the Knights a 3-0 lead. In the fifth, he crushed a two-out blast to the left-center gap to drive home two more runs for a 6-0 Knights’ advantage.
It was Moeller’s first multi-RBI effort since knocking in two at Ridgefield on July 7; he had just three RBIs in his ensuing 18 games before Friday.
Starter David Watson blanked the AppleSox on two hits over 5⅔ innings and got the win, improving to 5-1. He struck out three, walked one, hit another and threw 39 strikes in 61 pitches.
Sean Fekete went 2⅓ scoreless innings, spacing three hits while stranding five. Closer Conn Knutson toiled a scoreless ninth.
The Knights (48-12, 40-12 WCL, 19-6 second half) won their fifth game in a row. They are 7-1 since losing the rubber game of a home series to Bend on Aug. 1. They upped their franchise record for most WCL victories in a season to 40; they broke the old mark of 38, established in 2009, by defeating Bellingham on Thursday.
The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, with the series finale set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Knights clinched home-field advantage throughout the upcoming WCL playoffs Thursday. They would host Game 2 and Game 3 of the WCL championship series on Aug. 19-20, should they advance that far.
They earned home-field advantage for the best-of-3 South Division playoff series against Walla Walla by winning the first-half championship. It starts Tuesday in Walla Walla; Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be at Goss Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.