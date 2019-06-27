It was a scoreless game through five-plus innings and neither team could have felt like it had momentum.
Ridgefield had more opportunities but squandered them all. Corvallis couldn’t get a hit against Raptors starter Carter Benbrook and put only one runner in scoring position in those first five frames.
That all changed in the sixth as Michael Curialle and the Knights found what they were looking for at the plate.
Curialle’s one-out double in the sixth started a two-run outburst that gave Corvallis the advantage in a 2-0 West Coast League baseball win at Goss Stadium.
“I think that double changed the momentum and then we got a single and scored. We squeezed and got the next run and held it from there,” said Curialle, who will be a freshman at UCLA this fall. “Sometimes games are one-run, two run games. You just got to battle on defense and hope the pitching holds up.”
Corvallis got a runner to second base in the first inning on a fielding error and sacrifice bunt but went down in order in the following four frames against Benbrook.
Without much to show, the Knights (17-6, 12-6) finally found some offensive traction in the sixth versus Benbrook, a UC Santa Barbara left-hander.
Hitting in the nine spot in the lineup, Curialle doubled to left-center field. Jake Holcroft followed with a single to center to put Corvallis ahead, and a throwing error on the play allowed Holcroft to get to third.
That created an opportunity for another run, and Jake Harvey executed a suicide squeeze with a bunt down the first base line to score Holcroft.
Benbrook drew a grounder from the next batter to finish his night.
Curialle, who struck out in his first at-bat against Benbrook, said he and his teammates were out in front of change-ups and off-speed pitches before he turned on a fastball.
“We had shut them down, they had shut us down, just go back and forth,” Curialle said. “Until someone finally broke through and we scored first and kept the lead the whole game.”
The Knights won their sixth straight in league and seventh overall with the help of a combined shutout from five pitchers. Ridgefield (10-8 WCL), in its inaugural season, scored just four runs in the three-game series.
Newport’s Jacob Dobmeier, a UC San Diego freshman in the fall, got the victory in his first decision of the season. The right-hander went two innings, allowing one hit and a walk with one strikeout.
It was a big moment for Dobmeier, who recalls coming to Goss to watch Knights games as a youngster.
“I wasn’t nervous at all, I was more overly excited and just so excited and humble to go out there,” he said. “I was a little rushed. I don’t know how to really relieve. I’ve been a starter my whole life. So that was a big change.”
Dobmeier entered in a tie game to start the sixth and left after giving up a leadoff walk in the eighth.
He said his approach was the same in a tie and with the lead.
“Establish the zone and get batters out. I think that’s all I was thinking about,” Dobmeier said. “It was just me and the catcher (Briley Knight).”
Knights starting pitcher Eric Hill worked around a leadoff walk in the first, a two-out fielding error by a teammate in the second and a hit batter and walk, both with two outs, in the third.
In relief, righty Trevor Bateson ran into trouble immediately in the fourth with a leadoff walk and a one-out single by Dusty Garcia for the first hit of the game. But Bateson struck out the next batter, and on the play catcher Knight threw out a runner trying to steal third to end the threat.
Knights lefty Colton Meyer had difficulty as well, as a fielding error and two walks loaded the bases. But he too got back to the dugout without any damage when he got a fly ball for the final out.
Dobmeier got the Knights’ first defensive 1-2-3 of the contest.
He walked the opening batter in the eighth and gave way to William Kempner. Kempner, a righty, walked another batter with one out but got a strikeout and a grounder to keep the Knights ahead 2-0.
Righty Connor Knutson finished the job on the mound for Corvallis, recording the last three outs for the save
The Knights open a three-game home set against Yakima Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday.