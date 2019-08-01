Any struggles the Corvallis Knights have endured this summer have been magnified given the hot streak the collegiate wood bat team was on for more than four weeks.
When you win 28 of 29 games, including 24 of 25 in West Coast League play, people will take notice of any back step you take.
As the Knights showed Thursday night, they’re still trying to find that consistently strong offense and team chemistry that put them in the league driver’s seat.
After a solid pitching start by Corvallis’ Abbott Haffar, Bend scored five runs before an out was recorded in the eighth inning and took a 7-0 victory to win the rubber match of a three-game series at Goss Stadium.
“Just all the guys are kind of struggling at once,” said Knights outfielder Jake Holcroft of the offense. “Before it was one guy here or there and we could pick up each other. But right now it’s kind of everybody going through it. We’ll get out of it. I’m not worried about it.”
A pitchers’ duel between the two starters turned into a battle of bullpens and the Elks’ side produced a one-hit shutout.
Briley Knight’s two-out single to right field in the first inning was all Corvallis (41-11, 33-11 WCL) had to show for its offense.
It was a rare low-scoring game for the Knights this season. They’ve scored seven combined runs in their five losses since consecutive home defeats to Bellingham on June 19 and 20.
Corvallis has lost four of its last seven, including a 5-1 loss at Portland last Friday that ended a 10-game winning streak.
The Knights won the South’s 27-game first half at 21-6 and lead the second half at 12-5. The three-time reigning league champions clinched a 13th straight appearance in the playoffs after winning the first half.
The offense has been a big factor in that success.
Entering Thursday, Brooks Lee was first (.387), Knight third (.371) and Holcroft fifth (.363) in WCL batting average.
Holcroft was first (45), Andy Atwood second (42) and Knight fourth (37) in runs scored. Knight was also first in doubles (16) and RBIs (37).
Thursday, Haffar gave the Knights his best performance of the season so far as he allowed one hit and struck out four with one walk in a five-inning start.
The right-hander from UC Riverside took a no-hitter into the fifth before a leadoff liner by Bend’s Zach Needham just got past Tracye Tammaro inside the foul line for a double.
The Elks (17-28 WCL) got Needham to third on a grounder, but Haffar came back with a grounder and a fly ball to end his night unscathed.
“I was throwing my fastball, changeup and curveball, all three of them for a strike for the most part and guys were swinging.” Haffar said, adding that he was more concerned with his team’s loss than his individual performance.
Haffar was a key figure in the Knights 2018 league title, going 3-0 with a 0.71 earned run average in 25-plus innings.
Jacob Dobmeier, the Newport product playing his final game with the Knights on Thursday before heading to UC San Diego for the start of his freshman year, pitched two scoreless innings of relief before running into trouble in the eighth. He exited after allowing a double and single.
Against Kevin West, Elks nine-hole hitter Jake Jarvis then sent a single to center field that scored both runners. Bend added another run in the next at-bat on an error, then two more on a Jason Bush double to the left field corner.
Bend’s starter, Michael Hansell, also went five innings. Like Haffar, he allowed just one hit, with two strikeouts and two walks.
Last Saturday, the Mesa Community College righty pitched a complete game against Corvallis in a 13-1 home win and was later named the league’s pitcher of the week.
Jordan Luton, brother of Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief for the Elks.
The teams played the sixth straight night against each other Thursday. Corvallis won two in a row in Bend after losing last Saturday’s series opener. Back at Goss, the Elks won 3-2 on Tuesday and the Knights 8-1 Wednesday.
Bend, the 2015 WCL champion and two-time runner-up, has been reduced to role of spoiler after a subpar season.
Corvallis opens a three-game home series at Cowlitz in Longview, Wash., then head farther north to Port Angeles for a makeup game on Monday.
The road trip continues with three at Bellingham starting next Tuesday before closing the regular season with three games against Wenatchee beginning next Friday.
The Knights start the best-of-three divisional playoffs Aug. 13 at the South’s other playoff team. The second game, then third if necessary, will be at Goss. The Knights’ likely divisional opponent is Walla Walla.
Home-field advantage for the WCL’s championship series, of which Corvallis has been a part of in 10 of the last 12 years, goes to the team with the better overall season record. The Knights entered Thursday with the league’s top mark, three games better than North-leading Victoria.