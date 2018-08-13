Corvallis Knights pitcher Landen Bourassa was named the Moss Adams Pitcher of the Week for Aug. 6-12. He is a rising senior at the University of San Francisco, from Lethbridge, Alberta.
Bourassa held Portland to only one run over eight innings in Game 2 of the South Divisional playoff series, a game the Knights eventually won 4-1 in 11 innings. He allowed four hits, struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
Bourassa was 5-1 with a WCL-best 1.96 ERA in eight games during the regular season, with 39 strikeouts and nine walks.
Seminole State College sophomore-to-be first baseman Dan Pruitt of the Kelowna Falcons was named the player of the week. He went 12 for 22 with five homers and 10 RBIs overall.
He was 5 for 8 (.625) with two homers in the three-game North Division playoffs vs. Bellingham and hit .331 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in the regular season.
