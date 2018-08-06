Corvallis continued its preparation for the West Coast League playoffs while putting a dent in Yakima Valley’s chances of making the postseason.
Run-scoring hits by Zak Taylor, Cody Hawken and Trace Tammaro in the sixth inning Monday broke open a tight game as the Knights won 9-5 in the opener of the teams’ three-game series at Goss Stadium that finishes the regular season.
Corvallis (39-19, 35-17 WCL) wrapped up its 12th straight playoff berth last Thursday with a home win against Bend before taking two of three games at Cowlitz over the weekend.
The Knights are trying to keep the imaginary pedal down and have some momentum going into the postseason.
“It’s not easy. That’s why we’re out here,” said Tammaro, who had a team-high three-RBIs. “It’s definitely a grind. It’s hard, but at the same time it makes it the most fun for sure.”
The visiting Pippins (31-27, 26-26) came into the night tied with Kelowna for the North Division’s second-best overall record, which will likely determine the North’s second and final playoff spot with first-half division winner Bellingham leading the second half as well.
With Victoria’s win against Portland and losses by Kelowna and Yakima Valley, Victoria takes a half-game lead in the playoff chase with two games to go.
Corvallis scored the game’s first three runs in its first at bat, but Yakima Valley kept it close until the sixth, when the Knights got three runs on four hits.
With the home team ahead 5-3, Taylor’s one-out double to center field scored Chandler Anderson, who reached on an infield single. Hawken followed with a single to right to drive in another.
Taylor, an incoming Oregon State senior, and Hawken had two RBIs apiece.
Tammaro capped the scoring in the frame with a two-out double to right-center that made it a five-run game.
The teams play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:05 p.m. Wednesday to close out the series. Corvallis then starts the best-of-three WCL divisional series against Portland at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Portland at Goss. The rest of the series, Saturday and then Sunday if necessary, will be played at Portland’s Walker Stadium in Lentz Park.
Corvallis took advantage of three first-inning walks from Yakima Valley starter Kaleb Strawn, making his first start of the summer, to go ahead 3-0.
Hawken grounded a single through the left side to score a run and Tammaro added a two-run double to right field, both with two outs.
Fricke, making his second start, worked around a hit allowed in the first thanks to a double-play grounder and got three straight outs in the second after giving up a hit and a walk.
The Pippins got two runs in the third and an extra out after a Knights fielding error.
Jake Moberg’s single to center drove in both. Oregon State incoming freshman Beau Philip, playing shortstop, got Corvallis back to the dugout with a highlight-reel play from short left field, spinning and tossing the ball to first just in time to get Chris Arpan.
Philip then started a rally in the bottom of the frame with a two-out single up the middle. Two batters later, Brendan Beck scored Philip with a double to left to make it 4-2.
Fricke was chased after allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the fourth.
Strawn also left in the fourth after consecutive infield singles by Stevens and Cabrera. Anderson’s RBI groundout pushed it back to a two-run Corvallis lead.
Fricke went 3⅔ innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Knights reliever Jordan McDaniel allowed a pair of two-out singles in the sixth but ended the threat with a strikeout. He pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings.
Cole Pofek shortened the Pippins’ deficit with a two-run home run in the eighth off Zach Weller. But Taylor added some length back with a one-out solo shot to left in the bottom half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.