Utility Briley Knight and pitcher Trevor Wells of the University of Utah will return to the Corvallis Knights for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced.
The younger Knight and Wells are two of five new signees for the Knights, the tree-time West Coast League defending champion. Also signing were Utah pitcher Zachary McCleve, Gonzaga catcher Stephen Lund and future Zag pitcher William Kempner.
Briley Knight is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound freshman who hit .212 (33-156) for the Knights in 2018, with 18 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. He was the Oregon 5A Player of the Year at Crescent Valley High School in 2018, the Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year and all-state in 2017 and 2018.
Wells is a junior right-hander from West Linn, Ore., who transferred from Linn-Benton Community College, where he was a first-team NWAC South Region all-star in 2017. He was a combined 4-2 with two saves for the Knights in 2017 and 2018, with 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.
McCleve is a 6-4, 190-pound righty from Cyprus HS in West Valley City, Utah. He was 6-2, 2.70 in 11 games for Cyprus in 2018, with 69 strikeouts in 57 innings.
Lund is a 6-foot, 195-pounder from Verona High School in Verona, Wisc. He was an all-league selection, played club ball for GRB Academy, and earned honorable mention Perfect Game All-American honors. He played nine games for the Pierre Trappers in the Expedition League in 2018 and hit .513 with six doubles and a homer in 39 at-bats.
“Stephen is a premier defensive catcher who comes from one of the top club teams in the Midwest,” GU coach Mark Machtolf said. “We think he has a chance to push for playing time early in his career.”
Kempner is a 6-foot, 210-pound righty from Valley Christian HS in San Jose. He was 3-0, 2.07 in 11 games in 2018, with a save and 15 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.
The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.