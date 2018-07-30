The Corvallis Knights can take a major step toward their 12th consecutive playoff berth when they host the Bend Elks in a three-game West Coast League series beginning tonight at Goss Stadium.
The Portland Pickles won the first-half South Division title by one game over the Knights to clinch an automatic playoff berth and home-field advantage in the best-of-three divisional playoff round, which begins on Aug. 8.
So the Knights (30-18-1 overall, 29-16 WCL, 13-5 second half) must win the second half title, or take second to Portland, to advance to the postseason. They trail Portland (16-6) by one game in the race for first place but hold a five-game lead over third-place Walla Walla (8-13).
Corvallis and Walla Walla each have nine games remaining. The Knights’ magic number is four; any combination of Knights wins and Walla losses adding up to four will clinch a playoff berth for Corvallis, the two-time defending WCL champion.
The Knights had one more win (16-15) than Walla Walla in the first half. So if they tie in the second half, the Knights would advance with a better overall league record.
Tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. Utah Valley University lefty Logan Petet (1-0, 1.80), a recent addition to the staff, will make his second start for Corvallis.
Cal Poly rising junior Connor Redmond (1-1, 3.55) will start Game 2 on Wednesday. Arizona senior-to-be Cameron Haskell (3-2, 3.85) is the projected starter for Thursday’s finale. Both games begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Knights have won seven consecutive WCL games to pull away from Walla Walla in the second-half pennant race. They have a 13-game home winning streak dating back to a July 1 loss to Walla Walla in Game 2 of a doubleheader.
Bend (12-39 overall, 5-19 WCL) snapped a 14-game losing streak on Sunday by blanking Wenatchee 8-0 at Vince Genna Stadium to salvage the finale of that series. Corvallis took 2 of 3 against the Elks in Bend on June 22-24.
