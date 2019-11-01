{{featured_button_text}}
The Corvallis Knights have signed UC Santa Barbara pitcher Alex Schrier for the 2020 season.

Schrier is a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman right-hander from Santa Margarita High School in San Clemente, California.

He was a first-team Trinity League all-star in 2019 after going 2-3, 1.81 in six starts, with 23 strikeouts in 27 innings. He also lettered as a sophomore but did not play as a junior.

Schrier also played for the NCTB Bald Eagles club team.

