The Corvallis Knights have signed future University of Washington pitcher Dylan MacLean and UC Riverside freshman pitcher Zach Jacobs for the 2020 season.
MacLean is a 6-foot-3, 175-pound left-hander who is a senior at Central Catholic High School in Portland. He was 10-1, 0.51 in 16 games as a junior, with two saves, 128 strikeouts, 16 walks and only 39 hits allowed in 78 innings.
He was named the Prep Baseball Report Oregon Player of the Year and also earned first-team Mt. Hood Conference and first-team 6A all-state honors.
Jacobs is a 6-1, 155-pound right-hander who played at San Dimas HS in Pomona, Calif. He was 10-2, 1.62 in 15 games as a senior in 2019, with a non-hitter, three shutouts, nine complete games and 78 strikeouts in 82.1 innings.
A four-year letterman, Jacobs was 35-8, 1.88 in 58 career games, with three saves, eight shutouts and 220 strikeouts in 289.2 innings.
“He has a hard, heavy run on his pitches that really explodes those last few feet," UCR coach Troy Percival said.
Jacobs pitched for the WCL’s Kelowna Falcons in 2019 following his senior season in high school and was 1-2, 7.87 in 10 games, with 19 strikeouts in 24 innings.