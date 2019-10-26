The Corvallis Knights have signed UC Riverside redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Lachemann and Mt. Hood CC sophomore catcher Ezra Samperi for the 2020 season, manager Brooke Knight announced.
Lachemann is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-hander from San Juan Hills High School in Ladera Ranch, Calif. Samperi is a 5-7, 160-pounder from Gresham High in Gresham.
Lachemann pitched at UC Irvine in 2018 and was 2-1, 6.38 in 16 games, with 134 strikeouts in 24 innings. He transferred to Fullerton JC for the 2018 season and was 0-0, 8.31 in three games, with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
He was a two-time second-team Sea View Conference all-star at San Juan Hills High. He is also related to former major league player/coach Marcel Lachemann.
Samperi hit .288 in 44 games at Mt. Hood in 2019, with 11 doubles, three homers and 25 RBIs. He played for the WCL’s Kelowna Falcons in 2018 and 2019. He hit a combined .208 in 36 games, with two homers and 19 RBIs.