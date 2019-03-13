The Corvallis Knights have signed Sacramento State freshman right-handed pitcher Sean Fekete for the 2019 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Monday.
Fekete is a 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Dubai, UAE. He played at the American School of Dubai.
Fekete also played for the Perth Heat Colts in the World Baseball Showcase for coach Steve Fish, a scout for the Boston Red Sox and a friend of Knight from his days in Australian baseball. Fekete was the first Middle East-based player from the World Baseball Showcase to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship.
He and 2019 Knights’ signee Brodie Vassalakis of Grand Canyon University both played for Perth in the Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field, and in a nonleague game against the Knights at Goss Stadium, in 2017.
Fekete was born in Budapest, Hungary. He moved to Moscow when he was seven and then to Dubai when he was 11. His father, John, is an international businessman.