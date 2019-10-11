Cal State Fullerton freshman Miguel Ortiz has signed with the Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League.
Ortiz is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound outfielder from Clovis, California, who bats and throws right. He was a standout at Buchanan High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A three-year starter at Buchanan, Ortiz hit .304 as a senior, with two homers and 11 RBIs. He played for the Utah Marshalls club team last summer.
Ortiz is the son of former major league infielder Jose Ortiz, who played with Oakland, Colorado and in Japan and Mexico during a 19-year professional career. His older brother J.D. plays at UC Santa Barbara; another older brother, Alex, plays at Reedley College in California.