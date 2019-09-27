Corban University right-handed pitcher Jackson Arnsdorf will return to the Corvallis Knights for the 2020 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Friday.
He is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior from Astoria High School. Originally a 10-day signee, he earned a full-time position with the 2019 Knights and went 5-1, 2.14 in 11 total games, with 36 strikeouts in 42 innings.
Arnsdorf earned second-team all-West Coast League honors. He, teammate David Watson and three others tied for second in the WCL with five wins.
Arnsdorf was 3-4, 6.53 in 11 games at Corban in 2019, with two saves and 23 strikeouts in 30.1 innings. He was 2-2, 4.50 in 12 games in 2018, with 17 strikeouts in 22 innings.
He played for the Spearfish (S.D.) Sasquatch in the Expedition League in 2018 and was 1-3, 8.20 in 13 games. He had 47 strikeouts in a team-leading 60.1 innings.
He played in the 2017 state 4A All-Star Series following his senior year at Astoria, when he earned all-state and all-Cowapa League honors.