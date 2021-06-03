Corvallis Knights return to the field

Miller said the team had a strong day of sales when single-game tickets first became available Tuesday. The Knights are ready to entertain with giveaways, fireworks shows, beer, hot dogs and some more high-level baseball.

“We’re excited to have fans back at the ballpark,” Miller said. “We’ll have to follow whatever guidelines are in place. Hopefully as the season goes along things continue to loosen up and it gets more normal.”

While revenue is expected to dip this summer, Segel says the organization remains healthy and that the Knights will put their best foot forward this summer.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

From what he’s learned from state and national health officials, Segel understands it’s not a safety risk to be outdoors.

“We’ll be safe. We’ll do all the things necessary to ensure safety,” he said. “We’re going to be good to customers and do the best we can. It’s just really hard to run a business like this until they open it up.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the field, the Knights have never had a problem getting talent to Corvallis for the summer and this year is no different.

In normal years, some college pitchers are kept off the mound during the summer because of the extensive time they’ve put in with their teams in the spring.