Corvallis Knights return to the field

The Corvallis Knights appear ready to take advantage of a summer baseball season after missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Knights open their season Friday in Yakima, Washington, for the first of three games against Yakima Valley, two years after clinching a fourth straight West Coast League title. Corvallis, which plays its home games at Oregon State’s Goss Stadium, will have its first home contest June 18 against Cowlitz.
The plan is to ride out the remaining storm that is the coronavirus this season, following the safety protocols in place that could limit fan attendance, then come back at full strength next year in the collegiate wood bat league.
“I really believe in 2022 we’re going to kill it,” Knights CEO Dan Segel said. “I really believe we can regain some of the momentum from 2019 in 2022.”
With no games being played in 2020, Corvallis took a significant financial hit. But government assistance allowed the organization to retain all six of its full-time employees.
Business sponsors have remained strong backers of the Knights. Bre Miller, the team’s president and general manager, said what makes her job rewarding is the “true partnership” the team has with the sponsors, sharing risks and rewards.
“They’ve been fantastic. They want to support us just as much as we want to support them,” she said.
Miller said the team had a strong day of sales when single-game tickets first became available Tuesday. The Knights are ready to entertain with giveaways, fireworks shows, beer, hot dogs and some more high-level baseball.
“We’re excited to have fans back at the ballpark,” Miller said. “We’ll have to follow whatever guidelines are in place. Hopefully as the season goes along things continue to loosen up and it gets more normal.”
While revenue is expected to dip this summer, Segel says the organization remains healthy and that the Knights will put their best foot forward this summer.
From what he’s learned from state and national health officials, Segel understands it’s not a safety risk to be outdoors.
“We’ll be safe. We’ll do all the things necessary to ensure safety,” he said. “We’re going to be good to customers and do the best we can. It’s just really hard to run a business like this until they open it up.”
On the field, the Knights have never had a problem getting talent to Corvallis for the summer and this year is no different.
In normal years, some college pitchers are kept off the mound during the summer because of the extensive time they’ve put in with their teams in the spring.
Not so this year.
Corvallis will start its season with 26 pitchers, as college coaches are looking to get their players more innings.
“They want them to get more work, and there’s not that shutdown factor that we’ve seen in the past,” Segel said.
University of Portland product and Knights returner Jacob Dobmeier, a Newport High alum, will be Friday’s starting pitcher.
Other throwers that Segel singled out are Washington left-hander Stewart Flesland, Gonzaga lefty Bradley Mullan, Washington State righty Grant Taylor, Stanford lefty Drew Dowd and Washington righty Max Debiec.
Debiec has been invited to the MLB combine and could be a high-round pick in July’s draft, which could affect his status with the Knights, Segel said.
Corvallis has six current or future Oregon State players on its 2021 roster.
OSU freshmen Thomas Dukart, an outfielder, and pitcher Jonah Giblin have not seen playing time with the Beavers this year; shortstop/outfielder Travis Bazzana and catcher/first baseman Tanner Smith have signed with OSU; and junior college pitchers Braden Boisvert and Kaleb Kantola have committed to the Beavers.
Boisvert, who has been recruited as a closer, played this past spring as a freshman at Seward County Community College in Kansas.
But he’ll start at first base for the Knights after batting .363 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs. He recorded two saves in 14⅔ innings with the Saints this season.
Other notables on the Corvallis roster include Cal State Fullerton outfielder Nate Nankil and Cal Poly second baseman Taison Corio.
Brooke Knight returns for his 13th year as head coach. He’s led Corvallis to six WCL titles in all.
Youngjin Yoon is a veteran assistant coach, while joining Corvallis for the first time this summer are pitching coach Beau Kerns from Umpqua Community College and assistant David Tillotson from UC Santa Barbara.
