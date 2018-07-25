Right-hander Connor Redmond stymied Kelowna on Wednesday night and the Corvallis Knights topped the Falcons 2-1 at Goss Stadium to win the West Coast League series.
It was the fourth victory in a row for the Knights (29-18-1, 26-16 WCL, 10-5 second half). They remained one-half game behind leader Portland in the second-half South Division pennant race.
A rising junior at Cal Poly, Redmond allowed four hits and one run in 7⅔ innings, his longest stint of the summer. He struck out eight, had no walks, threw 74 strikes in 101 pitches, and retired 12 Falcons in a row before allowing a two-out single in the eighth.
He has surrendered just two runs and 11 hits in 13⅓ innings over his last two starts, with 13 strikeouts. He has lowered his earned-run average from 6.00 to 3.55 in that span.
“My fastball, slider and changeup” were all working, said Redmond, a second-year Knight from Danville, Calif. “I had confidence in the guys behind me which helped me keep my composure.”
Redmond was 1-2, 3.72 in six games with the Knights in 2017. He also allowed one run in five innings in a 3-2 win over Yakima Valley in the decisive Game 3 of the divisional playoffs.
“The coaches and the team have been great,” he said. “I love Corvallis.”
Connor Knutson went the final 1⅓ innings for his first save. The Falcons got the go-ahead run at first in the ninth following a two-out single and a walk, but he retired Lucas Soper on a soft line drive to first to end the game in an efficient two hours, 23 minutes.
After coming up short in two previous scoring opportunities against Kelowna starter Stone Churby, the Knights broke through in the fifth. Chandler Anderson’s two-out, bases-loaded single drove in two and gave the Knights a 2-1 advantage they would not surrender.
Anderson now has 24 RBIs, tied for second on the team with Cody Hawken, two behind leader Austin Feist.
Thursday’s series finale starts at 6:30 p.m. The probables are righty Cameron Haskell (2-2, 4.67) for Corvallis and righty Trevor Brigden (3-2, 3.08) for Kelowna.
Corvallis concludes the homestand at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a nonleague game against the Hayesville Hammers, a team primarily comprised of players from Chemeketa Community College and Corban University.
Corvallis has added right-handed pitcher Cameron Sommer of Texas-Rio Grande Valley to start Friday. He is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Emerald Ridge High School in Kent, Wash., who played at Clark College before transferring to UTRGV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.