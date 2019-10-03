Pitcher Connor Redmond of Montana State-Billings will return in 2020 for his fourth season with the Corvallis Knights.
A 6-foot-3, 195-pound righthander from Danville, Calif., Redmond will be a redshirt junior in 2020. He played at Cal Poly for two seasons, sat out a year, and then enrolled at MSU-Billings this fall.
Redmond was 1-1, 2.74 in seven total games with the Knights in 2019, with 24 strikeouts in 23 innings. He was the winning pitcher in a 6-2 victory at Victoria in Game 1 of the WCL Championship Series.
He was 2-1, 3.70 for the Knights in 2018, and was the winning pitcher in a 5-1 victory over Kelowna in the decisive Game 2 of the Championship Series. He went 1-2, 3.72 in six games in 2017, with 22 strikeouts in 30 innings.
He is 2-0, 1.50 in three career playoff games, with 15 strikeouts in 18 innings.
Redmond will tie catcher Dane Lund (2012-15) for the most consecutive seasons with the Knights when he appears in a 2020 game.