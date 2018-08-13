Zak Taylor had opportunities to play his final summer of collegiate baseball somewhere other than Corvallis, where he spent the previous two seasons.
But as an incoming senior at Oregon State, he couldn’t turn down the offer to stay at home and play for a team that’s treated him well and often competes deep into the postseason.
“Top to bottom, everyone in the organization really cares and cares about us,” said Taylor, a catcher and infielder. “I think it’s that mutual respect.”
The West Coast League’s championship series has become a regular landing spot for the Corvallis Knights, and 2018 is no different.
Taylor and the Knights (43-19-1) will play for a third straight league title and the sixth in franchise history. Corvallis opens the best-of-three championship series Tuesday at Kelowna, British Columbia. Thursday’s game and Friday’s if necessary game will be played at Goss Stadium. All games are scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Corvallis beat Kelowna (30-27) in all six regular-season games this summer.
The Knights have made the WCL playoffs each of the 12 seasons since moving to Corvallis, after spending the league’s first two years playing in Gresham as the Aloha Knights.
“I say it every year, every opportunity I get, we are very fortunate to have Dan Segel at the helm,” Corvallis coach Brooke Knight said of the organization’s CEO. “That’s really the only two words you need, Dan Segel.
“Dan has been able to create an environment and culture that refuses to embrace complacency. It’s never OK to hit cruise control. We’re always looking for ways to reload.”
Knight also praised the work of president and general manager Bre Miller, who started as a Knights intern in the team’s first year in Corvallis in 2007.
Knight said a good relationship with Oregon State, playing at a quality facility like Goss Stadium and being able to return players every summer are also important factors in the continued success.
Louis Crow, in his third summer on the team, points to the staff that management put in place as a big reason for the continued success.
“I think it’s the coaching keeping us together,” Crow said. “Coach Knight always preaches the right things, and I think that’s the biggest help for us all. It makes us want to be here and win, because he’s always competitive and wants to win every game.”
Alongside Knight is associate head coach Ed Knaggs, who won four league titles as Wenatchee’s head coach. Knaggs has helped elevate the players’ experience with his baseball knowledge.
“And for me, to challenge myself and have another veteran mind around where we can articulate things together,” Knight said.
Knight also works alongside assistant coach Youngjin Yoon, who focuses on strength and conditioning and mental training, among other aspects, helping players take care of their arms and bodies.
Knight says Yoon, in his third year with the team, is “about as special and unique as you get in any sport.”
“He’s a relentless driver. He commands respect from the guys,” the head coach added. “He hits them with a lot of love and a lot of tough love.”
Pitching coach Kellen Camus, in his second season, played at Washington State from 2011-14.
He relates well to the players because of his youth, Knight said, while also being in authority. Camus isn’t intimidated and is a good fit, Knight added.
Crow, a right-hander and junior-to-be at San Diego, was on the mound to record the final outs of the recently completed divisional series against Portland.
The Knights defeated the visiting Pickles 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday and then won 4-1 in 11 innings at Portland on Saturday.
Corvallis had its back to the wall in both games but found a way to come out with two victories and sweep the series.
Crow has allowed just one earned run over his last 5⅔ innings covering five appearances, with a win and a save in the postseason. That came after his season earned-run average had ballooned to 6.75 after an up-and-down summer.
“I’ve been working a lot on mechanics and controlling my adrenaline when I go in, so it’s more repeatable when I throw strikes and wherever I want to throw those pitches,” Crow said. “It’s been helping me a lot.”
He added that his playoff experiences over the weekend have given him confidence to continue throwing strikes in high-pressure situations.
Crow said the common thread in the three Knights teams he’s played for is a simple one.
“In the end we all have the same goal. We all want to win, which is not your typical summer ball team,” he said. “Everybody actually wants to be here and comes here to win. I think that’s really powerful.”
Corvallis has played well down the stretch, winning 20 of its final 27 regular-season games, and in doing so ensuring home-field advantage for the championship series.
Knight says that’s a “huge deal” because only one road team has won a WCL title since 2007. It was also a motivator to the team after he explained what it meant to the fans, including the players’ host families, what it would mean to potentially have two more home games.
“It’s tough to win on the road in a two-out-of-three,” Knight said. “To play at home and then travel and try and get one or two done.”
Corvallis got the job done, clinched the playoffs and pulled out two close wins against Portland to move forward.
Now the Knights carry their momentum north while chasing a third straight crown.
“It’s everything, especially in the playoffs,” Taylor said. “Like (Knight) says, you’ve got to play good, clean baseball and you’ve got to get a little bit lucky.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.