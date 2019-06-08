VICTORIA, B.C. — The Corvallis Knights broke out of an extended offensive slump by defeating Victoria 12-7 on Saturday at Royal Athletic Park.
Utah teammates Zack Moeller and Briley Knight slammed back-to-back homers in a five-run second inning as the Knights (6-3, 2-3 WCL) pounded out 13 hits, seven of which went for extra bases. Right fielder Nick Yovetich (San Francisco) doubled twice and every player in the starting lineup had at least one base hit.
Moeller’s three-run homer, his first, sent the Knights ahead 6-0 and Knight followed three pitches later with his first homer. The Knights scored at least one run in the first five innings.
Catcher Chase Hodkinson (San Francisco) had two hits and two RBIs. Moeller scored four times, shortstop Andy Atwood (Texas Rio Grande) and center fielder Jake Holcroft (Portland) each scored twice and tripled.
Corvallis (6-3, 2-3 WCL) thus clinched the West Coast League series win. It prevailed 2-1 on Friday night in the opener.
David Watson (Utah) made his first start and allowed two runs and six hits in 4.2 innings, with seven strikeouts. He was lifted one out short of the necessary five innings a starter must pitch to receive credit for the win.
The series concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dixie State lefty Tevita Gerber (0-0, 0.00) will pitch for Corvallis, opposed by righty Cade Smith (0-0, 4.50) of Hawaii.