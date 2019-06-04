{{featured_button_text}}
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets defeated Corvallis 8-2 at Borleske Stadium on Tuesday night in each team’s West Coast League opener.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Knights (4-1, 0-1), the three-time defending WCL champion. Three Sweets’ pitchers combined to hold the Knights to just three hits.

The Sweets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second before Andy Atwood tripled and went on to score on an error.

Walla Walla made it 3-1 in the fourth and the Knights added one run in the top of the sixth to cut it to 3-2.

The Knights had a shot to tie it in the eighth but wound up stranding the runner.

Instead, the Sweets broke open the game in the bottom of the inning with five runs.

