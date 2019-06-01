ARCATA, Calif. — The Corvallis Knights jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in taking a 9-3 win against the Humboldt Crabs at Arcata Ball Park.
The offense was led by second baseman Sean Little of Willamette who collected three hits, a double and RBI.
Starter David Watson of Utah turned in a quality outing, tossing four solid innings allowing only one run and four hits.
Centerfielder Briley Knight blasted a solo homer in the third inning, the Knights' first home run of the season, and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.