The Corvallis Knights begin the quest for their fourth consecutive West Coast League championship on Tuesday night when the face the Walla Walla Sweets in their league opener. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla.
The Knights (4-0) enter the opener fresh off a three-game sweep of the Humboldt Crabs in a nonleague series played in Arcata, Calif. Corvallis edged Humboldt 2-1 in Sunday’s finale and outscored the Crabs 19-7 overall.
Catcher Zack Moeller (Utah) led the Knights by hitting .571 (4-7) with two doubles and two RBIs. Outfielder Jake Holcroft (Portland) hit .400 (6-15) with two runs and two steals.
Second baseman Sean Little (Willamette) hit .357 (5-14) with three doubles and three RBIs and utility Briley Knight (Utah) hit .300 (3-10) with a homer and three RBIs. Little and Knight played at Crescent Valley High School.
Walla Walla has not played yet this season. The Knights lead the all-time series 27-15 but are 10-11 at Borleske Stadium.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Knights then conclude a six-game road trip with a Friday-Sunday series at Victoria.
Their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.