The Corvallis Knights pounded Port Angeles pitching for 12 hits on Friday to defeat the Lefties 11-8 at Goss Stadium in the opener of their West Coast League series.
Right fielder Cody Hawken had two hits, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base for the Knights. They broke a 5-5 standoff by scoring three times in the fifth and sixth innings to build an 11-5 advantage.
DH Sam Olsson added two singles, two runs and two RBIs, giving him five RBIs in his last two games. Shortstop Beau Philip (Oregon State in 2018-19) also singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
The Knights (22-15-1, 19-13 WCL, 3-2 second half) overcame five errors while snapping a two-game losing streak. They now lead the second-half South Division pennant race with a .600 percentage.
Starter Connor Knutson allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings, left with an 8-5 lead and earned the decision. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Chad Stevens and Chandler Anderson added two hits apiece. Every starter had a hit or an RBI.
The series continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Lefty Aaron Shoup of St. Martin’s (2-2, 4.37) will start for Corvallis, opposed by Connecticut righty Avery Santos (1-1, 5.58).
Saturday is a $1,000 Kids Dash for Cash Night presented by State Farm Insurance. All snow cones are $2.
The series finale is set for 3 p.m. Sunday. Stanford righty Brendan Beck (0-1, 3.30) will pitch for Corvallis, opposed by Seattle lefty Tyler Oldenberg (0-3, 5.21).
It’s Papa’s Pizza Mascot Day, presented by Jiffy Lube, and Reading Club Night No. 2. The first 150 fans get a free slice of pizza. It’s also a Kids Zone Sunday; all Junior Knights Club members are admitted free of charge.
Friday night’s crowd of 1,830 raised the season attendance to 27,991 in 19 dates, an average of 1,473 per opening.
