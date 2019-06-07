{{featured_button_text}}
VICTORIA, B.C. — The Corvallis Knights snapped a three-game West Coast League losing streak by edging Victoria 2-1 on Friday, spoiling the HarbourCats home opener at Royal Athletic Park.

Reliever Kai Murphy struck out Nick Plaia with the bases loaded to end the game, completing a two-inning save. It was the first save of the summer for Murphy, who started the game at DH.

Murphy also was up when the Knights scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Briley Knight led off with a double and then scored when Victoria misplayed a ground ball by Murphy, who reached second while Knight trotted home.

It was the first WCL victory of the summer for the Knights (5-3, 1-3 WCL). They opened league play earlier this week by losing three straight games to South Division rival Walla Walla.

A solo homer by Tanner Haney gave the HarbourCats a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, but the Knights replied in the sixth to tie the score.

A single by Knight and an error on a hard-hit ball by Andy Atwood put runners on the corners. Trace Tammaro then knocked in the tying run with a single, his first RBI of the WCL season.

Corvallis starter Colton Meyer allowed one run and three hits in four innings, with four strikeouts. Reliever Jackson Arnsdorf gave up a solo homer in the fifth but did not allow another run before giving way to Murphy in the eighth.

Knight and Jake Holcroft had two hits apiece for the Knights.

