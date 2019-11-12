Linn-Benton Community College sophomore right-handed pitcher Eric Hill will return to the Knights for the 2020 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Tuesday.
Hill is a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from West Linn who played at Wilsonville High School. Originally a 10-day signee, he made the club on a full-time basis and was 2-0, 2.95 in eight regular-season appearances, with 14 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.
He was 4-4, 4.15 in 10 games at LBCC in 2019, with 32 strikeouts in 52 innings. He was a first-team Southern Division all-star.
Hill was an honorable-mention Northwest Oregon Conference all-star in 2018 as a Wilsonville High senior, when he was 1-0 with a 3.62 ERA in five games, with nine strikeouts in 9.2 innings.