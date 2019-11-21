The Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League have signed Crescent Valley graduate Ben Leid and George Fox University shortstop Brandon King to 10-day contracts for the 2020 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Thursday.
Leid is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound catcher/outfielder who is a freshman at Wenatchee Valley College. He was a two-time Class 5A all-state and a two-time Mid-Willamette Conference all-star with the Raiders.
He also played for the South team in the 2019 Oregon All-Star Series.
King is a 6-2, 175-pounders from Archbishop Murphy High School in Arlington, Wash. He was a first-team Class 2A Wesco League all-star as a senior and junior and s second-team selection as a sophomore.
Players are signed to 10-day contracts to add depth early in the season before many of the full-time players arrive. They have a chance to stick with the team for the entire season.